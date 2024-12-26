SegnaliSezioni
George Poon

Christmas Presents

George Poon
0 recensioni
43 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -56%
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
314
Profit Trade:
263 (83.75%)
Loss Trade:
51 (16.24%)
Best Trade:
83.45 GBP
Worst Trade:
-200.31 GBP
Profitto lordo:
3 795.19 GBP (122 269 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 962.19 GBP (179 861 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
59 (926.58 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
926.58 GBP (59)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
97.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
130.70%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.58
Long Trade:
305 (97.13%)
Short Trade:
9 (2.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.76
Profitto previsto:
-3.72 GBP
Profitto medio:
14.43 GBP
Perdita media:
-97.30 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-1 712.43 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 712.43 GBP (14)
Crescita mensile:
-34.94%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
73%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 278.28 GBP
Massimale:
2 024.26 GBP (115.94%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
76.51% (2 024.26 GBP)
Per equità:
55.21% (1 759.74 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY_SB 158
USDJPY_SB 84
GBPCHF_SB 37
USDCHF_SB 28
AUDJPY_SB 5
EURGBP_SB 1
EURUSD_SB 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY_SB 1.3K
USDJPY_SB -1.1K
GBPCHF_SB -764
USDCHF_SB -971
AUDJPY_SB -12
EURGBP_SB 16
EURUSD_SB 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY_SB 24K
USDJPY_SB -33K
GBPCHF_SB -22K
USDCHF_SB -28K
AUDJPY_SB 392
EURGBP_SB 255
EURUSD_SB 66
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +83.45 GBP
Worst Trade: -200 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 59
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +926.58 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 712.43 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PepperstoneUK-Edge10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

My trading methodology is centered on price action, support, and resistance levels that may signal a shift in market momentum.  To identify trends and potential entry points in currency pairs. On the same token, using count back line to lock in potential profit.

Trading is automated, using my custom strategy as stated; all pairs chosen are based on their fundamental merit.  Whenever there may be “Volatility and Mean Reversal Opportunities”, some manual trades are initiated, but the EA will always take over, and close the trade when appropriate.

My target is to get steady profit in the long term.  Drawdown is not considered that important, as it only means funds are not used to their full potential.  As long as there are enough funds to cover any possible spike, that’s fine.  Therefore, it does mean multiple trades most of the time.

A low spread is important, as it eats into your profit margin.  Therefore, using another broker may lead to losses and unforeseen consequences.  The system trades in multiple pairs, only initiate when the conditions are right and serf the wave until it starts to turn. Therefore, there could be days without a single trade.  All my systems are very similar, just being conservative investment approach, or being more aggressive at times.  The chose is yours...

A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading.  So invest only money, which you can afford to lose.

Forex is a game of patience.  One trade and one day can't prove my strategy so please be patient and enjoy the ride.


If you're interested, do feel free to join me here; where you can ask me anything with the system.

https://uk.advfn.com/cmn/fbb/thread.php3?id=53569127


More importantly, past performance doesn't guarantee future results, I will let my numbers speak for themselves.


Non ci sono recensioni
