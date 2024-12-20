- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|285
|GBPCAD
|8
|archived
|8
|GBPAUD
|6
|EURUSD
|5
|GBPJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|5
|EURAUD
|5
|AUDNZD
|4
|NZDCHF
|4
|NZDCAD
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURNZD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD
|316
|GBPCAD
|5
|archived
|763
|GBPAUD
|-15
|EURUSD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|NZDJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDCHF
|2
|NZDCAD
|2
|EURCAD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|0
|EURNZD
|1
|USDCAD
|-20
|CADCHF
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|AUDCHF
|1
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD
|-15K
|GBPCAD
|685
|archived
|0
|GBPAUD
|-2.3K
|EURUSD
|287
|GBPJPY
|475
|NZDJPY
|461
|EURAUD
|457
|AUDNZD
|238
|NZDCHF
|205
|NZDCAD
|337
|EURCAD
|426
|NZDUSD
|178
|AUDUSD
|194
|GBPUSD
|57
|EURNZD
|200
|USDCAD
|-2.7K
|CADCHF
|105
|GBPCHF
|53
|EURCHF
|55
|AUDJPY
|90
|CADJPY
|93
|EURGBP
|47
|AUDCHF
|54
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent2
|0.00 × 3
|
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 5
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
YuloTrading-Live
|0.00 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
FXPIG-LIVE
|0.00 × 2
|
Larson-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Klimex-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
Ava-Real 3
|0.00 × 2
|
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
|0.00 × 1
|
LQD1-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
JustForex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersDomainFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 12
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US05-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
XMUK-Real 3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
|0.00 × 1
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on AudCad
Trader Bocil 3
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- High Risk, No SL (SL = MC).
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $400.
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( SL = MC).
- Use leverage min 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 400$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
