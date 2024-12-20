SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Bocil 3
Hendriko Sofjan

Trader Bocil 3

Hendriko Sofjan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
51 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 1 067%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
363
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
260 (71.62%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
103 (28.37%)
En iyi işlem:
166.52 USD
En kötü işlem:
-72.35 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 230.84 USD (26 945 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 150.20 USD (42 646 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
35 (21.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
415.26 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
85.61%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
115.25%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
45
Ort. tutma süresi:
3 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.06
Alış işlemleri:
226 (62.26%)
Satış işlemleri:
137 (37.74%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.94
Beklenen getiri:
2.98 USD
Ortalama kâr:
8.58 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-11.17 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-38.83 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-266.38 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
35.84%
Yıllık tahmin:
434.85%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
266.38 USD (19.08%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
27.55% (266.38 USD)
Varlığa göre:
73.70% (1 948.13 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 285
GBPCAD 8
archived 8
GBPAUD 6
EURUSD 5
GBPJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
EURAUD 5
AUDNZD 4
NZDCHF 4
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 2
CADCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURGBP 1
AUDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 316
GBPCAD 5
archived 763
GBPAUD -15
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
EURAUD 3
AUDNZD 1
NZDCHF 2
NZDCAD 2
EURCAD 3
NZDUSD 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPUSD 0
EURNZD 1
USDCAD -20
CADCHF 1
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURGBP 1
AUDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD -15K
GBPCAD 685
archived 0
GBPAUD -2.3K
EURUSD 287
GBPJPY 475
NZDJPY 461
EURAUD 457
AUDNZD 238
NZDCHF 205
NZDCAD 337
EURCAD 426
NZDUSD 178
AUDUSD 194
GBPUSD 57
EURNZD 200
USDCAD -2.7K
CADCHF 105
GBPCHF 53
EURCHF 55
AUDJPY 90
CADJPY 93
EURGBP 47
AUDCHF 54
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +166.52 USD
En kötü işlem: -72 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +21.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -38.83 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-6" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent2
0.00 × 3
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 5
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 2
YuloTrading-Live
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 2
Larson-Live
0.00 × 1
Klimex-Live
0.00 × 5
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
0.00 × 1
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 4
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 2
XMUK-Real 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
252 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on AudCad 

 

Trader Bocil 3

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • High Risk, No SL (SL = MC).
  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $400.
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( SL = MC).
  • Use leverage min 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 400$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 


İnceleme yok
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 15:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 00:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 22:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 19:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 19:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 18:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 16:33
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 07:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 04:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.07 01:00
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 2.69% of days out of 334 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 12:53
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Trader Bocil 3
Ayda 30 USD
1 067%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
51
96%
363
71%
86%
1.93
2.98
USD
74%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.