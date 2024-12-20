SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Trader Bocil 3
Hendriko Sofjan

Trader Bocil 3

Hendriko Sofjan
0 avis
Fiabilité
51 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 1 066%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
355
Bénéfice trades:
255 (71.83%)
Perte trades:
100 (28.17%)
Meilleure transaction:
166.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-72.35 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 225.52 USD (26 209 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 149.02 USD (42 485 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
35 (21.37 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
415.26 USD (6)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Activité de trading:
85.61%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
115.25%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
55
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
4.04
Longs trades:
218 (61.41%)
Courts trades:
137 (38.59%)
Facteur de profit:
1.94
Rendement attendu:
3.03 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
8.73 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.49 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-38.83 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-266.38 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
35.73%
Prévision annuelle:
433.53%
Algo trading:
96%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
266.38 USD (19.08%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
27.55% (266.38 USD)
Par fonds propres:
73.70% (1 948.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 277
GBPCAD 8
archived 8
GBPAUD 6
EURUSD 5
GBPJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
EURAUD 5
AUDNZD 4
NZDCHF 4
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 2
CADCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURGBP 1
AUDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 312
GBPCAD 5
archived 763
GBPAUD -15
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
EURAUD 3
AUDNZD 1
NZDCHF 2
NZDCAD 2
EURCAD 3
NZDUSD 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPUSD 0
EURNZD 1
USDCAD -20
CADCHF 1
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURGBP 1
AUDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -16K
GBPCAD 685
archived 0
GBPAUD -2.3K
EURUSD 287
GBPJPY 475
NZDJPY 461
EURAUD 457
AUDNZD 238
NZDCHF 205
NZDCAD 337
EURCAD 426
NZDUSD 178
AUDUSD 194
GBPUSD 57
EURNZD 200
USDCAD -2.7K
CADCHF 105
GBPCHF 53
EURCHF 55
AUDJPY 90
CADJPY 93
EURGBP 47
AUDCHF 54
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +166.52 USD
Pire transaction: -72 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 6
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +21.37 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -38.83 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-6" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 2
EGlobal-Cent2
0.00 × 3
EvolveMarkets-MT4 Live Server
0.00 × 1
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 5
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 2
YuloTrading-Live
0.00 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
FXPIG-LIVE
0.00 × 2
Larson-Live
0.00 × 1
Klimex-Live
0.00 × 5
Ava-Real 3
0.00 × 2
FOREX.comCA-Live 130
0.00 × 1
LQD1-Live01
0.00 × 1
JustForex-Live
0.00 × 1
TradersDomainFX-Real
0.00 × 1
FXCC-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 12
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Demo
0.00 × 4
Axi-US05-Live
0.00 × 2
XMUK-Real 3
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 7
0.00 × 1
252 plus...
Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on AudCad 

 

Trader Bocil 3

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • High Risk, No SL (SL = MC).
  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $400.
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( SL = MC).
  • Use leverage min 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 400$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 


Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Trader Bocil 3
30 USD par mois
1 066%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
51
96%
355
71%
86%
1.93
3.03
USD
74%
1:500
