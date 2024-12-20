SegnaliSezioni
Hendriko Sofjan

Trader Bocil 3

Hendriko Sofjan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
51 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 1 067%
FBS-Real-6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
363
Profit Trade:
260 (71.62%)
Loss Trade:
103 (28.37%)
Best Trade:
166.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-72.35 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 230.84 USD (26 945 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 150.20 USD (42 646 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
35 (21.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
415.26 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
85.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
115.25%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
45
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.06
Long Trade:
226 (62.26%)
Short Trade:
137 (37.74%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.94
Profitto previsto:
2.98 USD
Profitto medio:
8.58 USD
Perdita media:
-11.17 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-38.83 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-266.38 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
35.84%
Previsione annuale:
434.85%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
266.38 USD (19.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.55% (266.38 USD)
Per equità:
73.70% (1 948.13 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 285
GBPCAD 8
archived 8
GBPAUD 6
EURUSD 5
GBPJPY 5
NZDJPY 5
EURAUD 5
AUDNZD 4
NZDCHF 4
NZDCAD 4
EURCAD 4
NZDUSD 3
AUDUSD 3
GBPUSD 2
EURNZD 2
USDCAD 2
CADCHF 2
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURGBP 1
AUDCHF 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 316
GBPCAD 5
archived 763
GBPAUD -15
EURUSD 3
GBPJPY 3
NZDJPY 3
EURAUD 3
AUDNZD 1
NZDCHF 2
NZDCAD 2
EURCAD 3
NZDUSD 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPUSD 0
EURNZD 1
USDCAD -20
CADCHF 1
GBPCHF 1
EURCHF 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
EURGBP 1
AUDCHF 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD -15K
GBPCAD 685
archived 0
GBPAUD -2.3K
EURUSD 287
GBPJPY 475
NZDJPY 461
EURAUD 457
AUDNZD 238
NZDCHF 205
NZDCAD 337
EURCAD 426
NZDUSD 178
AUDUSD 194
GBPUSD 57
EURNZD 200
USDCAD -2.7K
CADCHF 105
GBPCHF 53
EURCHF 55
AUDJPY 90
CADJPY 93
EURGBP 47
AUDCHF 54
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +166.52 USD
Worst Trade: -72 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +21.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.83 USD

Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on AudCad 

 

Trader Bocil 3

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • High Risk, No SL (SL = MC).
  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $400.
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( SL = MC).
  • Use leverage min 1:500, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 400$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.22 09:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 15:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 00:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 22:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 19:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 19:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 18:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 17:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 16:33
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 07:40
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 04:27
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.07 01:00
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 2.69% of days out of 334 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 13:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.05 12:53
High current drawdown in 59% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Trader Bocil 3
30USD al mese
1 067%
0
0
USD
5.2K
USD
51
96%
363
71%
86%
1.93
2.98
USD
74%
1:500
