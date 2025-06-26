SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Gold Scalper
Mr Panlop Tansila

Ultimate Gold Scalper

Mr Panlop Tansila
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
46 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 146%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
373
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
259 (69.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
114 (30.56%)
En iyi işlem:
152.42 USD
En kötü işlem:
-169.96 USD
Brüt kâr:
3 906.41 USD (160 149 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 441.70 USD (100 705 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
24 (249.91 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
249.91 USD (24)
Sharpe oranı:
0.18
Alım-satım etkinliği:
20.35%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.55%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
12
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.75
Alış işlemleri:
231 (61.93%)
Satış işlemleri:
142 (38.07%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.60
Beklenen getiri:
3.93 USD
Ortalama kâr:
15.08 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-21.42 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-831.99 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-831.99 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
17.29%
Yıllık tahmin:
209.91%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.04 USD
Maksimum:
834.70 USD (34.53%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
34.53% (834.70 USD)
Varlığa göre:
29.88% (719.58 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 373
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 59K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +152.42 USD
En kötü işlem: -170 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 24
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +249.91 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -831.99 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

Why Trade with Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro?

Smart Recovery Mode
Adapt to market changes in real time. When the trend shifts, our algorithm automatically switches direction—protecting your capital and minimizing losses.

Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro adapts to you.

Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro—where smart automation meets real results.

Forex Pair : XAUUSD
Time Frame : M15
Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd

Using Dynamic Lot : 0.01 Lots per 1000 USD capital.


Ultimate Gold Scalper MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139072?source=Site


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.26 06:51 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.24 18:45
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.01 15:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.31 15:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.22 05:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.08 05:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.17 11:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.12.17 10:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.25 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 09:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.13 17:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.13 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.13 03:25
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.13 03:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.13 03:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.11 18:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 18:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 18:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ultimate Gold Scalper
Ayda 30 USD
146%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
46
99%
373
69%
20%
1.59
3.93
USD
35%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 5 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.