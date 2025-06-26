SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Gold Scalper
Mr Panlop Tansila

Ultimate Gold Scalper

Mr Panlop Tansila
1 recensione
Affidabilità
46 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 146%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
373
Profit Trade:
259 (69.43%)
Loss Trade:
114 (30.56%)
Best Trade:
152.42 USD
Worst Trade:
-169.96 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 906.41 USD (160 149 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 441.70 USD (100 705 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
24 (249.91 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
249.91 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
20.35%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.55%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.75
Long Trade:
231 (61.93%)
Short Trade:
142 (38.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.60
Profitto previsto:
3.93 USD
Profitto medio:
15.08 USD
Perdita media:
-21.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-831.99 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-831.99 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
17.89%
Previsione annuale:
217.12%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
834.70 USD (34.53%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.53% (834.70 USD)
Per equità:
29.88% (719.58 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 373
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 59K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +152.42 USD
Worst Trade: -170 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +249.91 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -831.99 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
Why Trade with Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro?

Smart Recovery Mode
Adapt to market changes in real time. When the trend shifts, our algorithm automatically switches direction—protecting your capital and minimizing losses.

Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro adapts to you.

Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro—where smart automation meets real results.

Forex Pair : XAUUSD
Time Frame : M15
Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd

Using Dynamic Lot : 0.01 Lots per 1000 USD capital.


Ultimate Gold Scalper MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139072?source=Site


Valutazione media:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.26 06:51 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.24 18:45
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.01 15:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.31 15:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.22 05:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.08 05:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.17 11:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.12.17 10:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.25 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 09:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.13 17:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.13 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.13 03:25
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.13 03:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.13 03:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.11 18:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 18:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 18:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
