SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Ultimate Gold Scalper
Mr Panlop Tansila

Ultimate Gold Scalper

Mr Panlop Tansila
1 avis
Fiabilité
46 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 147%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
372
Bénéfice trades:
259 (69.62%)
Perte trades:
113 (30.38%)
Meilleure transaction:
152.42 USD
Pire transaction:
-169.96 USD
Bénéfice brut:
3 906.41 USD (160 149 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 435.73 USD (100 411 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
24 (249.91 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
249.91 USD (24)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.18
Activité de trading:
20.35%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
18.55%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
1.76
Longs trades:
230 (61.83%)
Courts trades:
142 (38.17%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
3.95 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.08 USD
Perte moyenne:
-21.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-831.99 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-831.99 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
19.39%
Prévision annuelle:
235.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
834.70 USD (34.53%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
34.53% (834.70 USD)
Par fonds propres:
29.88% (719.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 372
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 60K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +152.42 USD
Pire transaction: -170 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 24
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +249.91 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -831.99 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Why Trade with Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro?

Smart Recovery Mode
Adapt to market changes in real time. When the trend shifts, our algorithm automatically switches direction—protecting your capital and minimizing losses.

Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro adapts to you.

Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose Ultimate Gold Scalper Pro—where smart automation meets real results.

Forex Pair : XAUUSD
Time Frame : M15
Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd

Using Dynamic Lot : 0.01 Lots per 1000 USD capital.


Ultimate Gold Scalper MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/139072?source=Site


Note moyenne:
Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.26 06:51 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.24 18:45
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.01 15:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.31 15:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.22 05:00
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.08 05:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 16:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.17 11:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.12.17 10:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.25 13:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.11.25 09:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.13 17:59
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.13 16:57
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.13 03:25
Share of trading days is too low
2024.11.13 03:25
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.13 03:25
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2024.11.11 18:03
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 18:03
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.11 18:03
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Ultimate Gold Scalper
30 USD par mois
147%
0
0
USD
2.5K
USD
46
99%
372
69%
20%
1.60
3.95
USD
35%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.