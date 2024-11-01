- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
462
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
138 (29.87%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
324 (70.13%)
En iyi işlem:
102.58 USD
En kötü işlem:
-36.09 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 450.25 USD (181 805 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 867.03 USD (155 549 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (141.10 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
251.54 USD (4)
Sharpe oranı:
0.09
Alım-satım etkinliği:
66.03%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.50%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
2
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
2.05
Alış işlemleri:
249 (53.90%)
Satış işlemleri:
213 (46.10%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.31
Beklenen getiri:
1.26 USD
Ortalama kâr:
17.76 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
51 (-190.18 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-284.59 USD (21)
Aylık büyüme:
8.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
98.21%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
95.28 USD
Maksimum:
284.59 USD (11.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.87% (284.59 USD)
Varlığa göre:
4.78% (94.11 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD..
|237
|USDJPY..
|225
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GBPUSD..
|670
|USDJPY..
|-87
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GBPUSD..
|37K
|USDJPY..
|-11K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +102.58 USD
En kötü işlem: -36 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 4
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 21
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +141.10 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -190.18 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "PFD-Real" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
VisionAI FX – Empower Your Trading with AI Precision and Expert Insight!
Step into the future of forex trading with VisionAI FX, the signal service that combines the power of AI with the expertise of seasoned traders. Designed for those who seek consistent growth with smart, risk-managed strategies, VisionAI FX gives you the clarity and confidence to make every trade count.
✨ AI-Powered Signals for Maximum Profit Potential: Our advanced AI constantly scans the forex market to identify the highest-reward trades, targeting profits three times greater than the stop loss. With VisionAI FX, you gain a powerful edge to maximize returns on every winning trade.
👤 Expert Oversight for Added Security: Each signal is carefully reviewed by experienced traders who ensure quality and safety. This perfect blend of AI precision and human expertise means you can trade confidently, knowing your account is in capable hands.
🔒 Smart Risk Management, Every Trade: VisionAI FX prioritizes your capital with carefully set stop losses and optimized trade sizes. We’re dedicated to helping you grow safely, with strategies designed to minimize risk and boost profit potential.
📈 Consistent Profits, Clear Direction: VisionAI FX is built for steady, reliable growth. Our approach focuses on balanced returns without the stress of high-risk moves, so you can watch your account grow smoothly over time.
🌟 Why Choose VisionAI FX? Traders trust VisionAI FX for a reason—our signals provide clear, calculated paths to success, driven by powerful AI and backed by expert insight. With VisionAI FX, you’re not just trading; you’re investing in your future with a smart, reliable strategy.
Ready to see your trading results soar? Subscribe to VisionAI FX today and experience the clarity and confidence that only AI-driven, expert-guided signals can provide!
İnceleme yok
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Ayda 37 USD
32%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
54
100%
462
29%
66%
1.31
1.26
USD
USD
14%
1:300