- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
462
Profit Trade:
138 (29.87%)
Loss Trade:
324 (70.13%)
Best Trade:
102.58 USD
Worst Trade:
-36.09 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 450.25 USD (181 805 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 867.03 USD (155 549 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (141.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
251.54 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
66.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.50%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.05
Long Trade:
249 (53.90%)
Short Trade:
213 (46.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
1.26 USD
Profitto medio:
17.76 USD
Perdita media:
-5.76 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
51 (-190.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-284.59 USD (21)
Crescita mensile:
7.00%
Previsione annuale:
84.93%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
95.28 USD
Massimale:
284.59 USD (11.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
13.87% (284.59 USD)
Per equità:
4.78% (94.11 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD..
|237
|USDJPY..
|225
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD..
|670
|USDJPY..
|-87
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD..
|37K
|USDJPY..
|-11K
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +102.58 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 21
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +141.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -190.18 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PFD-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
VisionAI FX – Empower Your Trading with AI Precision and Expert Insight!
Step into the future of forex trading with VisionAI FX, the signal service that combines the power of AI with the expertise of seasoned traders. Designed for those who seek consistent growth with smart, risk-managed strategies, VisionAI FX gives you the clarity and confidence to make every trade count.
✨ AI-Powered Signals for Maximum Profit Potential: Our advanced AI constantly scans the forex market to identify the highest-reward trades, targeting profits three times greater than the stop loss. With VisionAI FX, you gain a powerful edge to maximize returns on every winning trade.
👤 Expert Oversight for Added Security: Each signal is carefully reviewed by experienced traders who ensure quality and safety. This perfect blend of AI precision and human expertise means you can trade confidently, knowing your account is in capable hands.
🔒 Smart Risk Management, Every Trade: VisionAI FX prioritizes your capital with carefully set stop losses and optimized trade sizes. We’re dedicated to helping you grow safely, with strategies designed to minimize risk and boost profit potential.
📈 Consistent Profits, Clear Direction: VisionAI FX is built for steady, reliable growth. Our approach focuses on balanced returns without the stress of high-risk moves, so you can watch your account grow smoothly over time.
🌟 Why Choose VisionAI FX? Traders trust VisionAI FX for a reason—our signals provide clear, calculated paths to success, driven by powerful AI and backed by expert insight. With VisionAI FX, you’re not just trading; you’re investing in your future with a smart, reliable strategy.
Ready to see your trading results soar? Subscribe to VisionAI FX today and experience the clarity and confidence that only AI-driven, expert-guided signals can provide!
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
37USD al mese
32%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
54
100%
462
29%
66%
1.31
1.26
USD
USD
14%
1:300