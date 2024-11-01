- Croissance
Trades:
462
Bénéfice trades:
138 (29.87%)
Perte trades:
324 (70.13%)
Meilleure transaction:
102.58 USD
Pire transaction:
-36.09 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 450.25 USD (181 805 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 867.03 USD (155 549 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
23 (141.10 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
251.54 USD (4)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.09
Activité de trading:
66.03%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.50%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
2
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.05
Longs trades:
249 (53.90%)
Courts trades:
213 (46.10%)
Facteur de profit:
1.31
Rendement attendu:
1.26 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
17.76 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.76 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
51 (-190.18 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-284.59 USD (21)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.37%
Prévision annuelle:
4.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
95.28 USD
Maximal:
284.59 USD (11.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
13.87% (284.59 USD)
Par fonds propres:
4.78% (94.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD..
|237
|USDJPY..
|225
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD..
|670
|USDJPY..
|-87
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD..
|37K
|USDJPY..
|-11K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +102.58 USD
Pire transaction: -36 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 4
Pertes consécutives maximales: 21
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +141.10 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -190.18 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "PFD-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
VisionAI FX – Empower Your Trading with AI Precision and Expert Insight!
Step into the future of forex trading with VisionAI FX, the signal service that combines the power of AI with the expertise of seasoned traders. Designed for those who seek consistent growth with smart, risk-managed strategies, VisionAI FX gives you the clarity and confidence to make every trade count.
✨ AI-Powered Signals for Maximum Profit Potential: Our advanced AI constantly scans the forex market to identify the highest-reward trades, targeting profits three times greater than the stop loss. With VisionAI FX, you gain a powerful edge to maximize returns on every winning trade.
👤 Expert Oversight for Added Security: Each signal is carefully reviewed by experienced traders who ensure quality and safety. This perfect blend of AI precision and human expertise means you can trade confidently, knowing your account is in capable hands.
🔒 Smart Risk Management, Every Trade: VisionAI FX prioritizes your capital with carefully set stop losses and optimized trade sizes. We’re dedicated to helping you grow safely, with strategies designed to minimize risk and boost profit potential.
📈 Consistent Profits, Clear Direction: VisionAI FX is built for steady, reliable growth. Our approach focuses on balanced returns without the stress of high-risk moves, so you can watch your account grow smoothly over time.
🌟 Why Choose VisionAI FX? Traders trust VisionAI FX for a reason—our signals provide clear, calculated paths to success, driven by powerful AI and backed by expert insight. With VisionAI FX, you’re not just trading; you’re investing in your future with a smart, reliable strategy.
Ready to see your trading results soar? Subscribe to VisionAI FX today and experience the clarity and confidence that only AI-driven, expert-guided signals can provide!
