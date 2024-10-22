- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|546
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLDm#
|451
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLDm#
|165K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
I'm using a MICRO account in this signal! Be careful when copying. I have a signal with a standard account and same strategy here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285522
The most consistent strategy of all time (Channel Breakouts), adjusted and applied to Gold. There are no miracles here, just consistent profits.
It's a strategy for keeping around 40% to 45% of winning trades, but with an average profit higher than the average loss.
I use four different approaches in this signal:
- 55-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
- 55-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe;
- 20-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
- 20-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe.
The backtest of the last three years returned a total profit of 135% - an average of 45% per year. If you split this number into four different approaches, it's an average of 11.25% for each, which is totally reasonable.
IMPORTANT:
- If you don't know how to subscribe to a signal, read the following tutorial:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- You can also watch several videos about signals here:
http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT
- If your broker use the name XAUUSD instead of GOLD, make sure the trading for that symbol is fully allowed, so MT5 can map it and trade properly. For that, on the "Market Watch" window, right-click on the symbol, and select "Specifications". Look for the "Trade" row and check if it's "Full Access". If not, contact your broker.
- Remember that investing on Forex market always involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The results presented here are not guaranteed.
USD
EUR
EUR