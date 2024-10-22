SinyallerBölümler
Lucas Antonellini Lucci

The Gold Miner Micro

0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
50 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 132%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
546
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
249 (45.60%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
297 (54.40%)
En iyi işlem:
35.13 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-20.68 EUR
Brüt kâr:
1 633.78 EUR (531 011 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 238.20 EUR (366 269 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
10 (67.34 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
70.50 EUR (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
71.55%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.72%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
13
Ort. tutma süresi:
23 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.53
Alış işlemleri:
354 (64.84%)
Satış işlemleri:
192 (35.16%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.32
Beklenen getiri:
0.72 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
6.56 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-4.17 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
8 (-38.01 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-64.76 EUR (7)
Aylık büyüme:
32.05%
Yıllık tahmin:
388.83%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 EUR
Maksimum:
156.15 EUR (23.83%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
23.83% (156.15 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
6.05% (39.67 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLDm# 546
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLDm# 451
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLDm# 165K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +35.13 EUR
En kötü işlem: -21 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +67.34 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -38.01 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-MT5 12" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

I'm using a MICRO account in this signal! Be careful when copying. I have a signal with a standard account and same strategy here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285522

The most consistent strategy of all time (Channel Breakouts), adjusted and applied to Gold. There are no miracles here, just consistent profits.

It's a strategy for keeping around 40% to 45% of winning trades, but with an average profit higher than the average loss.

I use four different approaches in this signal:

  • 55-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
  • 55-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe;
  • 20-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
  • 20-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe.

The backtest of the last three years returned a total profit of 135% - an average of 45% per year. If you split this number into four different approaches, it's an average of 11.25% for each, which is totally reasonable.

IMPORTANT:

- If you don't know how to subscribe to a signal, read the following tutorial:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- You can also watch several videos about signals here:
http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT

- If your broker use the name XAUUSD instead of GOLD, make sure the trading for that symbol is fully allowed, so MT5 can map it and trade properly. For that, on the "Market Watch" window, right-click on the symbol, and select "Specifications". Look for the "Trade" row and check if it's "Full Access". If not, contact your broker.

- Remember that investing on Forex market always involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The results presented here are not guaranteed. 


İnceleme yok
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 01:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 09:05
No swaps are charged
2025.04.18 01:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.25 11:40
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 159 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.20 12:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.20 11:25
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 154 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.14 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.07 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.13 09:54
No swaps are charged
2025.02.13 09:54
No swaps are charged
2025.02.07 01:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.30 11:38
No swaps are charged
2025.01.30 11:38
No swaps are charged
2025.01.17 01:22
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.27 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.09 13:39
No swaps are charged
2024.12.09 13:39
No swaps are charged
