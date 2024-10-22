- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|544
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLDm#
|454
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLDm#
|165K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
I'm using a MICRO account in this signal! Be careful when copying. I have a signal with a standard account and same strategy here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285522
The most consistent strategy of all time (Channel Breakouts), adjusted and applied to Gold. There are no miracles here, just consistent profits.
It's a strategy for keeping around 40% to 45% of winning trades, but with an average profit higher than the average loss.
I use four different approaches in this signal:
- 55-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
- 55-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe;
- 20-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
- 20-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe.
The backtest of the last three years returned a total profit of 135% - an average of 45% per year. If you split this number into four different approaches, it's an average of 11.25% for each, which is totally reasonable.
IMPORTANT:
- If you don't know how to subscribe to a signal, read the following tutorial:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
- You can also watch several videos about signals here:
http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT
- If your broker use the name XAUUSD instead of GOLD, make sure the trading for that symbol is fully allowed, so MT5 can map it and trade properly. For that, on the "Market Watch" window, right-click on the symbol, and select "Specifications". Look for the "Trade" row and check if it's "Full Access". If not, contact your broker.
- Remember that investing on Forex market always involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The results presented here are not guaranteed.
