Lucas Antonellini Lucci

The Gold Miner Micro

0 avis
Fiabilité
49 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 133%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
544
Bénéfice trades:
248 (45.58%)
Perte trades:
296 (54.41%)
Meilleure transaction:
35.13 EUR
Pire transaction:
-20.68 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 632.20 EUR (530 548 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 234.05 EUR (365 055 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
10 (25.48 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
70.50 EUR (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
71.55%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.72%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
23 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.55
Longs trades:
352 (64.71%)
Courts trades:
192 (35.29%)
Facteur de profit:
1.32
Rendement attendu:
0.73 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
6.58 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.17 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-38.01 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-64.76 EUR (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
31.49%
Prévision annuelle:
381.61%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
156.15 EUR (23.83%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
23.83% (156.15 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
6.05% (39.67 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLDm# 544
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLDm# 454
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLDm# 165K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +35.13 EUR
Pire transaction: -21 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +25.48 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -38.01 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-MT5 12" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

I'm using a MICRO account in this signal! Be careful when copying. I have a signal with a standard account and same strategy here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285522

The most consistent strategy of all time (Channel Breakouts), adjusted and applied to Gold. There are no miracles here, just consistent profits.

It's a strategy for keeping around 40% to 45% of winning trades, but with an average profit higher than the average loss.

I use four different approaches in this signal:

  • 55-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
  • 55-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe;
  • 20-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
  • 20-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe.

The backtest of the last three years returned a total profit of 135% - an average of 45% per year. If you split this number into four different approaches, it's an average of 11.25% for each, which is totally reasonable.

IMPORTANT:

- If you don't know how to subscribe to a signal, read the following tutorial:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- You can also watch several videos about signals here:
http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT

- If your broker use the name XAUUSD instead of GOLD, make sure the trading for that symbol is fully allowed, so MT5 can map it and trade properly. For that, on the "Market Watch" window, right-click on the symbol, and select "Specifications". Look for the "Trade" row and check if it's "Full Access". If not, contact your broker.

- Remember that investing on Forex market always involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The results presented here are not guaranteed. 


Aucun avis
