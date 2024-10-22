I'm using a MICRO account in this signal! Be careful when copying. I have a signal with a standard account and same strategy here:

The most consistent strategy of all time (Channel Breakouts), adjusted and applied to Gold. There are no miracles here, just consistent profits.

It's a strategy for keeping around 40% to 45% of winning trades, but with an average profit higher than the average loss.

I use four different approaches in this signal:

55-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;

breakout level on the timeframe; 55-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe;

breakout level on the timeframe; 20-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;

breakout level on the timeframe; 20-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe.