Lucas Antonellini Lucci

The Gold Miner Micro

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
50 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 132%
XMGlobal-MT5 12
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
546
Profit Trade:
249 (45.60%)
Loss Trade:
297 (54.40%)
Best Trade:
35.13 EUR
Worst Trade:
-20.68 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 633.78 EUR (531 011 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 238.20 EUR (366 269 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (67.34 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
70.50 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
71.55%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.72%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.53
Long Trade:
354 (64.84%)
Short Trade:
192 (35.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.32
Profitto previsto:
0.72 EUR
Profitto medio:
6.56 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.17 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-38.01 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-64.76 EUR (7)
Crescita mensile:
31.01%
Previsione annuale:
376.24%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
156.15 EUR (23.83%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
23.83% (156.15 EUR)
Per equità:
6.05% (39.67 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLDm# 546
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLDm# 451
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLDm# 165K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +35.13 EUR
Worst Trade: -21 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +67.34 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -38.01 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 12" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

I'm using a MICRO account in this signal! Be careful when copying. I have a signal with a standard account and same strategy here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2285522

The most consistent strategy of all time (Channel Breakouts), adjusted and applied to Gold. There are no miracles here, just consistent profits.

It's a strategy for keeping around 40% to 45% of winning trades, but with an average profit higher than the average loss.

I use four different approaches in this signal:

  • 55-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
  • 55-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe;
  • 20-day breakout level on the Daily timeframe;
  • 20-hours breakout level on the Hourly timeframe.

The backtest of the last three years returned a total profit of 135% - an average of 45% per year. If you split this number into four different approaches, it's an average of 11.25% for each, which is totally reasonable.

IMPORTANT:

- If you don't know how to subscribe to a signal, read the following tutorial:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- You can also watch several videos about signals here:
http://youtu.be/ntu6pZRopq4?list=PLltlMLQ7OLeLZpxDnCMKz1tBlPcUminCT

- If your broker use the name XAUUSD instead of GOLD, make sure the trading for that symbol is fully allowed, so MT5 can map it and trade properly. For that, on the "Market Watch" window, right-click on the symbol, and select "Specifications". Look for the "Trade" row and check if it's "Full Access". If not, contact your broker.

- Remember that investing on Forex market always involve a significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The results presented here are not guaranteed. 


Non ci sono recensioni
