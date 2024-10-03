SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Litchfield VHR 2 Secure FX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Litchfield VHR 2 Secure FX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
55 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 65 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 52%
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 143
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
939 (82.15%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
204 (17.85%)
En iyi işlem:
249.27 AUD
En kötü işlem:
-244.78 AUD
Brüt kâr:
15 041.00 AUD (137 687 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 890.70 AUD (70 134 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
50 (248.33 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 800.18 AUD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
76.37%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
7.38%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
17
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.44
Alış işlemleri:
557 (48.73%)
Satış işlemleri:
586 (51.27%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.55
Beklenen getiri:
8.01 AUD
Ortalama kâr:
16.02 AUD
Ortalama zarar:
-28.88 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-1 420.24 AUD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 420.24 AUD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
4.01%
Yıllık tahmin:
49.82%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 AUD
Maksimum:
1 420.24 AUD (6.65%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
6.65% (1 420.24 AUD)
Varlığa göre:
32.78% (6 789.06 AUD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 456
EURJPY 164
EURGBP 132
EURNZD 60
AUDUSD 60
AUDCAD 41
USDCAD 40
EURCAD 39
CADCHF 34
NZDCAD 34
AUDCHF 30
EURAUD 18
NZDUSD 17
USDJPY 15
AUDJPY 2
EURCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 2.5K
EURJPY 644
EURGBP 1.4K
EURNZD 458
AUDUSD 679
AUDCAD 305
USDCAD 229
EURCAD 365
CADCHF 116
NZDCAD 483
AUDCHF 340
EURAUD 33
NZDUSD -636
USDJPY 37
AUDJPY 6
EURCHF 4
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 24K
EURJPY 15K
EURGBP 9.7K
EURNZD 5.3K
AUDUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 3.8K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURCAD 3.7K
CADCHF 3.7K
NZDCAD 2K
AUDCHF 4K
EURAUD 619
NZDUSD -13K
USDJPY 719
AUDJPY 201
EURCHF 102
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +249.27 AUD
En kötü işlem: -245 AUD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +248.33 AUD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 420.24 AUD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.15 × 475
ECMarkets-Live04
2.81 × 78
XMGlobal-Real 6
10.15 × 13
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol

SecureFX Trader

Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies.

3 bots scanning a number of currency pairs for oversold and pullbacks. This signal will not trade all a time as looking for the right condition for a trade is executed. The aim of the signal is returns over 40% per year and is one of higher risk strategies.

The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.

To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.

Find below a list of all our strategies:
Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader


İnceleme yok
2025.05.02 02:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 04:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 04:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 17:54
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 14:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.21 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.07 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 18:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.03 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Litchfield VHR 2 Secure FX Trader
Ayda 65 USD
52%
0
0
USD
27K
AUD
55
100%
1 143
82%
76%
2.55
8.01
AUD
33%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.