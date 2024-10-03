SecureFX Trader



Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies.



3 bots scanning a number of currency pairs for oversold and pullbacks. This signal will not trade all a time as looking for the right condition for a trade is executed. The aim of the signal is returns over 40% per year and is one of higher risk strategies.



The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.



To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.

Find below a list of all our strategies:

Find below a list of all our strategies:

Cradle by SecureFX Trader

Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader

Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader

Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader

Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader

Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader

Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader



