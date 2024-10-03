SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Litchfield VHR 2 Secure FX Trader
SecureFX Trader

Litchfield VHR 2 Secure FX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 avis
Fiabilité
55 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 65 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 52%
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 137
Bénéfice trades:
936 (82.32%)
Perte trades:
201 (17.68%)
Meilleure transaction:
249.27 AUD
Pire transaction:
-244.78 AUD
Bénéfice brut:
14 882.45 AUD (137 078 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 827.50 AUD (69 099 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (248.33 AUD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 800.18 AUD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
76.37%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.38%
Dernier trade:
1 une heure avant
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.38
Longs trades:
551 (48.46%)
Courts trades:
586 (51.54%)
Facteur de profit:
2.55
Rendement attendu:
7.96 AUD
Bénéfice moyen:
15.90 AUD
Perte moyenne:
-28.99 AUD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-1 420.24 AUD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 420.24 AUD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.77%
Prévision annuelle:
45.74%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 AUD
Maximal:
1 420.24 AUD (6.65%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
6.65% (1 420.24 AUD)
Par fonds propres:
32.78% (6 789.06 AUD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 450
EURJPY 164
EURGBP 132
EURNZD 60
AUDUSD 60
AUDCAD 41
USDCAD 40
EURCAD 39
CADCHF 34
NZDCAD 34
AUDCHF 30
EURAUD 18
NZDUSD 17
USDJPY 15
AUDJPY 2
EURCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2.4K
EURJPY 644
EURGBP 1.4K
EURNZD 458
AUDUSD 679
AUDCAD 305
USDCAD 229
EURCAD 365
CADCHF 116
NZDCAD 483
AUDCHF 340
EURAUD 33
NZDUSD -636
USDJPY 37
AUDJPY 6
EURCHF 4
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 25K
EURJPY 15K
EURGBP 9.7K
EURNZD 5.3K
AUDUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 3.8K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURCAD 3.7K
CADCHF 3.7K
NZDCAD 2K
AUDCHF 4K
EURAUD 619
NZDUSD -13K
USDJPY 719
AUDJPY 201
EURCHF 102
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +249.27 AUD
Pire transaction: -245 AUD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +248.33 AUD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 420.24 AUD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.15 × 475
ECMarkets-Live04
2.81 × 78
XMGlobal-Real 6
10.15 × 13
SecureFX Trader

Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies.

3 bots scanning a number of currency pairs for oversold and pullbacks. This signal will not trade all a time as looking for the right condition for a trade is executed. The aim of the signal is returns over 40% per year and is one of higher risk strategies.

The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.

To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.

