SecureFX Trader

Litchfield VHR 2 Secure FX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
55 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 65 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 52%
ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 143
Profit Trade:
939 (82.15%)
Loss Trade:
204 (17.85%)
Best Trade:
249.27 AUD
Worst Trade:
-244.78 AUD
Profitto lordo:
15 041.00 AUD (137 687 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 890.70 AUD (70 134 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (248.33 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 800.18 AUD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
76.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.38%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
17
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.44
Long Trade:
557 (48.73%)
Short Trade:
586 (51.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.55
Profitto previsto:
8.01 AUD
Profitto medio:
16.02 AUD
Perdita media:
-28.88 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-1 420.24 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 420.24 AUD (9)
Crescita mensile:
4.11%
Previsione annuale:
49.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 AUD
Massimale:
1 420.24 AUD (6.65%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.65% (1 420.24 AUD)
Per equità:
32.78% (6 789.06 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 456
EURJPY 164
EURGBP 132
EURNZD 60
AUDUSD 60
AUDCAD 41
USDCAD 40
EURCAD 39
CADCHF 34
NZDCAD 34
AUDCHF 30
EURAUD 18
NZDUSD 17
USDJPY 15
AUDJPY 2
EURCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 2.5K
EURJPY 644
EURGBP 1.4K
EURNZD 458
AUDUSD 679
AUDCAD 305
USDCAD 229
EURCAD 365
CADCHF 116
NZDCAD 483
AUDCHF 340
EURAUD 33
NZDUSD -636
USDJPY 37
AUDJPY 6
EURCHF 4
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 24K
EURJPY 15K
EURGBP 9.7K
EURNZD 5.3K
AUDUSD 4.5K
AUDCAD 3.8K
USDCAD 3.9K
EURCAD 3.7K
CADCHF 3.7K
NZDCAD 2K
AUDCHF 4K
EURAUD 619
NZDUSD -13K
USDJPY 719
AUDJPY 201
EURCHF 102
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +249.27 AUD
Worst Trade: -245 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +248.33 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 420.24 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-MT4-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.76 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.99 × 137
ICMarketsSC-Live26
1.15 × 475
ECMarkets-Live04
2.81 × 78
XMGlobal-Real 6
10.15 × 13
SecureFX Trader

Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies.

3 bots scanning a number of currency pairs for oversold and pullbacks. This signal will not trade all a time as looking for the right condition for a trade is executed. The aim of the signal is returns over 40% per year and is one of higher risk strategies.

The reason for setting up the higher risk strategies is we wanted to push our strategies and have a large target to achieve. This target is generating an average return of 40% each year for 10 years. The outcome is to grow the $10,000 to $1 million in 10 years. This means all returns stay in the strategy and keep compounding to achieve the outcome.

To achieve this, the HR strategies will have larger draw downs and carry 3 times the risk of the standard risk strategies. If the draw down reaches 30% bots are stopped from opening more positions to give time for the trades to turn itself around or look to take manual control.

Find below a list of all our strategies:
Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Cradle SR MT5 Secure FX Trader


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.05.02 02:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 04:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.22 21:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.15 04:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.11 19:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.11 17:54
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 14:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.21 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.07 02:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 18:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.03 06:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Litchfield VHR 2 Secure FX Trader
65USD al mese
52%
0
0
USD
27K
AUD
55
100%
1 143
82%
76%
2.55
8.01
AUD
33%
1:500
Copia

