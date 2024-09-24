SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Super Scalp 1k
Daniele Devise

Super Scalp 1k

Daniele Devise
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
84 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 123%
VantageInternational-Live 18
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 105
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 721 (72.88%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 384 (27.11%)
En iyi işlem:
15.90 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-12.96 EUR
Brüt kâr:
2 971.97 EUR (367 130 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 604.90 EUR (182 097 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
34 (13.28 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
119.24 EUR (17)
Sharpe oranı:
0.17
Alım-satım etkinliği:
65.09%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.64%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
49
Ort. tutma süresi:
22 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
10.27
Alış işlemleri:
2 005 (39.28%)
Satış işlemleri:
3 100 (60.72%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.85
Beklenen getiri:
0.27 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.80 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-1.16 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-133.12 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-133.12 EUR (20)
Aylık büyüme:
0.12%
Yıllık tahmin:
3.46%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.15 EUR
Maksimum:
133.12 EUR (7.73%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.73% (133.12 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
52.92% (910.73 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 2395
AUDCAD+ 1731
EURUSD+ 979
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 1K
AUDCAD+ 271
EURUSD+ 276
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 99K
AUDCAD+ 56K
EURUSD+ 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +15.90 EUR
En kötü işlem: -13 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 17
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 20
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +13.28 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -133.12 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "VantageInternational-Live 18" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VantageInternational-Demo 2
0.30 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 22
4.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
7.88 × 8
RoboForex-ProCent-6
8.50 × 2
Trading software that works in total autonomy on the financial markets with a scalping strategy on audcad on the M5 time frame. The strategy it uses was created and tested by our expert traders 5 years ago, and we are using it with great results.

The software works on Fibonacci levels, and on three indicators, in addition to 6 additional entry, exit and position management strategies:

- SuperTrend: has the task of indicating whether we are within a trend or not;
- RSI (Relative Strength Index): indicates the strength of the Trend;
- ATR (Average True Range): mainly serves to measure the volatility of a market in a specific time frame.

Assuming we have a bullish trend, the software waits for the RSI to enter overbought (exhaustion phase of the bullish trend) and begins to open the first sell positions only if the SuperTrend confirms to the software that we are in a trend.
If the trend still continues, the software mediates the positions with a variable and dynamic increase in size.
Performs checks every 5 minutes as it operates on M5 time frame.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.26 16:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 08:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 08:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 07:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 07:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 13:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 08:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 13:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 01:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 09:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 07:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 05:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 15:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 13:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
