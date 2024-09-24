Trading software that works in total autonomy on the financial markets with a scalping strategy on audcad on the M5 time frame. The strategy it uses was created and tested by our expert traders 5 years ago, and we are using it with great results.



The software works on Fibonacci levels, and on three indicators, in addition to 6 additional entry, exit and position management strategies:

- SuperTrend: has the task of indicating whether we are within a trend or not;

- RSI (Relative Strength Index): indicates the strength of the Trend;

- ATR (Average True Range): mainly serves to measure the volatility of a market in a specific time frame.



Assuming we have a bullish trend, the software waits for the RSI to enter overbought (exhaustion phase of the bullish trend) and begins to open the first sell positions only if the SuperTrend confirms to the software that we are in a trend.

If the trend still continues, the software mediates the positions with a variable and dynamic increase in size.

Performs checks every 5 minutes as it operates on M5 time frame.