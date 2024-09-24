- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2395
|AUDCAD+
|1731
|EURUSD+
|979
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD+
|271
|EURUSD+
|276
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|99K
|AUDCAD+
|56K
|EURUSD+
|31K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 18" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
VantageInternational-Demo 2
|0.30 × 46
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|4.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 2
|7.88 × 8
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|8.50 × 2
Trading software that works in total autonomy on the financial markets with a scalping strategy on audcad on the M5 time frame. The strategy it uses was created and tested by our expert traders 5 years ago, and we are using it with great results.
The software works on Fibonacci levels, and on three indicators, in addition to 6 additional entry, exit and position management strategies:
- SuperTrend: has the task of indicating whether we are within a trend or not;
- RSI (Relative Strength Index): indicates the strength of the Trend;
- ATR (Average True Range): mainly serves to measure the volatility of a market in a specific time frame.
Assuming we have a bullish trend, the software waits for the RSI to enter overbought (exhaustion phase of the bullish trend) and begins to open the first sell positions only if the SuperTrend confirms to the software that we are in a trend.
If the trend still continues, the software mediates the positions with a variable and dynamic increase in size.
Performs checks every 5 minutes as it operates on M5 time frame.
