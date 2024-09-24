SignauxSections
Daniele Devise

Super Scalp 1k

Daniele Devise
0 avis
Fiabilité
84 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 39 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 123%
VantageInternational-Live 18
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 105
Bénéfice trades:
3 721 (72.88%)
Perte trades:
1 384 (27.11%)
Meilleure transaction:
15.90 EUR
Pire transaction:
-12.96 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
2 971.97 EUR (367 130 pips)
Perte brute:
-1 604.90 EUR (182 097 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
34 (13.28 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
119.24 EUR (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Activité de trading:
65.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.64%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
84
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
10.27
Longs trades:
2 005 (39.28%)
Courts trades:
3 100 (60.72%)
Facteur de profit:
1.85
Rendement attendu:
0.27 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.80 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-1.16 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-133.12 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-133.12 EUR (20)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.28%
Prévision annuelle:
3.46%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.15 EUR
Maximal:
133.12 EUR (7.73%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
7.73% (133.12 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
52.92% (910.73 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 2395
AUDCAD+ 1731
EURUSD+ 979
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1K
AUDCAD+ 271
EURUSD+ 276
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 99K
AUDCAD+ 56K
EURUSD+ 31K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +15.90 EUR
Pire transaction: -13 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 17
Pertes consécutives maximales: 20
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +13.28 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -133.12 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live 18" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Demo 2
0.30 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 22
4.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 2
7.88 × 8
RoboForex-ProCent-6
8.50 × 2
Trading software that works in total autonomy on the financial markets with a scalping strategy on audcad on the M5 time frame. The strategy it uses was created and tested by our expert traders 5 years ago, and we are using it with great results.

The software works on Fibonacci levels, and on three indicators, in addition to 6 additional entry, exit and position management strategies:

- SuperTrend: has the task of indicating whether we are within a trend or not;
- RSI (Relative Strength Index): indicates the strength of the Trend;
- ATR (Average True Range): mainly serves to measure the volatility of a market in a specific time frame.

Assuming we have a bullish trend, the software waits for the RSI to enter overbought (exhaustion phase of the bullish trend) and begins to open the first sell positions only if the SuperTrend confirms to the software that we are in a trend.
If the trend still continues, the software mediates the positions with a variable and dynamic increase in size.
Performs checks every 5 minutes as it operates on M5 time frame.

Aucun avis
2025.09.26 08:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 16:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 17:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 08:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.15 07:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 07:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 08:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 13:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.21 08:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.15 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.14 13:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.26 01:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 09:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 07:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 05:28
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 15:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.10 13:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.09 06:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
