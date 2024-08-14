- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|358
|EURUSDm
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1.6K
|EURUSDm
|-2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSDm
|644K
|EURUSDm
|-20
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real11" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
🔸 Signal: Conservative Strategy on XAUUSD | Profit with Safety 🔸
📊 Traded pair: exclusively XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
⚠️ No Grid or Martingale strategies used
✅ All trades include defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels
🔍 About the Strategy:
This signal follows a conservative, long-term strategy with over a year of consistent validation. Entries are based on technical analysis, focusing on support/resistance zones and price action patterns.
📌 No daily trading — the system only acts when the market offers genuine opportunities, which means it may stay inactive for several days.
📉 Strict risk management:
• No high-risk recovery systems (Grid or Martingale)
• Each position is technically calculated with capital preservation in mind
• Automated execution with manual parameter validation
👥 Ideal for investors who value:
✔ Capital protection
✔ Selective, controlled trading
✔ Transparency and responsibility
✔ Real results with a long-term approach
🔒 Copy with confidence. Your capital is treated with care.
