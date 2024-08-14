SinyallerBölümler
Maicon Lazier Reichel

Gold Long k4

Maicon Lazier Reichel
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
59 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 1 774%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
362
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
235 (64.91%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
127 (35.08%)
En iyi işlem:
196.11 USD
En kötü işlem:
-332.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
8 701.49 USD (5 268 646 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 125.71 USD (1 284 073 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
13 (173.72 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
570.12 USD (11)
Sharpe oranı:
-0.04
Alım-satım etkinliği:
19.31%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
19.13%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
7 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.17
Alış işlemleri:
202 (55.80%)
Satış işlemleri:
160 (44.20%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.22
Beklenen getiri:
4.35 USD
Ortalama kâr:
37.03 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-56.11 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-89.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-645.02 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
16.30%
Yıllık tahmin:
197.72%
Algo alım-satım:
95%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
100.62 USD
Maksimum:
726.38 USD (100.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
51.29% (699.21 USD)
Varlığa göre:
41.03% (320.56 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 358
EURUSDm 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSDm 1.6K
EURUSDm -2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSDm 644K
EURUSDm -20
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +196.11 USD
En kötü işlem: -332 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 11
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +173.72 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -89.34 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Exness-MT5Real11" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

🔸 Signal: Conservative Strategy on XAUUSD | Profit with Safety 🔸

📊 Traded pair: exclusively XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
⚠️ No Grid or Martingale strategies used
✅ All trades include defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels

🔍 About the Strategy:

This signal follows a conservative, long-term strategy with over a year of consistent validation. Entries are based on technical analysis, focusing on support/resistance zones and price action patterns.

📌 No daily trading — the system only acts when the market offers genuine opportunities, which means it may stay inactive for several days.

📉 Strict risk management:
• No high-risk recovery systems (Grid or Martingale)
• Each position is technically calculated with capital preservation in mind
• Automated execution with manual parameter validation

👥 Ideal for investors who value:

✔ Capital protection
✔ Selective, controlled trading
✔ Transparency and responsibility
✔ Real results with a long-term approach

🔒 Copy with confidence. Your capital is treated with care.


İnceleme yok
2025.09.13 08:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 11:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 08:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 22:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 12:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 01:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 22:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.09 17:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.05 12:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.05 10:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 19:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 11:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 03:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 02:51
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 23:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 20:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
