Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Long k4
Maicon Lazier Reichel

Gold Long k4

Maicon Lazier Reichel
0 avis
Fiabilité
59 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 1 774%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
362
Bénéfice trades:
235 (64.91%)
Perte trades:
127 (35.08%)
Meilleure transaction:
196.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-332.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8 701.49 USD (5 268 646 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 125.71 USD (1 284 073 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (173.72 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
570.12 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
19.31%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
19.13%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
7 heures
Facteur de récupération:
2.17
Longs trades:
202 (55.80%)
Courts trades:
160 (44.20%)
Facteur de profit:
1.22
Rendement attendu:
4.35 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
37.03 USD
Perte moyenne:
-56.11 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-89.34 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-645.02 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
16.30%
Prévision annuelle:
197.72%
Algo trading:
95%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
100.62 USD
Maximal:
726.38 USD (100.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
51.29% (699.21 USD)
Par fonds propres:
41.03% (320.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 358
EURUSDm 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 1.6K
EURUSDm -2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 644K
EURUSDm -20
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +196.11 USD
Pire transaction: -332 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +173.72 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -89.34 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

🔸 Signal: Conservative Strategy on XAUUSD | Profit with Safety 🔸

📊 Traded pair: exclusively XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
⚠️ No Grid or Martingale strategies used
✅ All trades include defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels

🔍 About the Strategy:

This signal follows a conservative, long-term strategy with over a year of consistent validation. Entries are based on technical analysis, focusing on support/resistance zones and price action patterns.

📌 No daily trading — the system only acts when the market offers genuine opportunities, which means it may stay inactive for several days.

📉 Strict risk management:
• No high-risk recovery systems (Grid or Martingale)
• Each position is technically calculated with capital preservation in mind
• Automated execution with manual parameter validation

👥 Ideal for investors who value:

✔ Capital protection
✔ Selective, controlled trading
✔ Transparency and responsibility
✔ Real results with a long-term approach

🔒 Copy with confidence. Your capital is treated with care.


Aucun avis
2025.09.13 08:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 11:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 08:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 22:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.09 12:49
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.10 01:34
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.09 22:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.09 17:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.05 12:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.05 10:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.05 04:31
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 19:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.02 11:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.06.26 03:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 02:51
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.26 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 23:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.06.25 20:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
