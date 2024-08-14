- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|358
|EURUSDm
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|1.6K
|EURUSDm
|-2
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|644K
|EURUSDm
|-20
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
🔸 Signal: Conservative Strategy on XAUUSD | Profit with Safety 🔸
📊 Traded pair: exclusively XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
⚠️ No Grid or Martingale strategies used
✅ All trades include defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels
🔍 About the Strategy:
This signal follows a conservative, long-term strategy with over a year of consistent validation. Entries are based on technical analysis, focusing on support/resistance zones and price action patterns.
📌 No daily trading — the system only acts when the market offers genuine opportunities, which means it may stay inactive for several days.
📉 Strict risk management:
• No high-risk recovery systems (Grid or Martingale)
• Each position is technically calculated with capital preservation in mind
• Automated execution with manual parameter validation
👥 Ideal for investors who value:
✔ Capital protection
✔ Selective, controlled trading
✔ Transparency and responsibility
✔ Real results with a long-term approach
🔒 Copy with confidence. Your capital is treated with care.
