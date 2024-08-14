SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Long k4
Maicon Lazier Reichel

Gold Long k4

Maicon Lazier Reichel
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
59 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 1 774%
Exness-MT5Real11
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
362
Profit Trade:
235 (64.91%)
Loss Trade:
127 (35.08%)
Best Trade:
196.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-332.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 701.49 USD (5 268 646 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 125.71 USD (1 284 073 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (173.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
570.12 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.04
Attività di trading:
19.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
19.13%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.17
Long Trade:
202 (55.80%)
Short Trade:
160 (44.20%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.22
Profitto previsto:
4.35 USD
Profitto medio:
37.03 USD
Perdita media:
-56.11 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-89.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-645.02 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
16.30%
Previsione annuale:
197.72%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
100.62 USD
Massimale:
726.38 USD (100.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
51.29% (699.21 USD)
Per equità:
41.03% (320.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 358
EURUSDm 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSDm 1.6K
EURUSDm -2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSDm 644K
EURUSDm -20
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +196.11 USD
Worst Trade: -332 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +173.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -89.34 USD

🔸 Signal: Conservative Strategy on XAUUSD | Profit with Safety 🔸

📊 Traded pair: exclusively XAUUSD (Gold vs USD)
⚠️ No Grid or Martingale strategies used
✅ All trades include defined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels

🔍 About the Strategy:

This signal follows a conservative, long-term strategy with over a year of consistent validation. Entries are based on technical analysis, focusing on support/resistance zones and price action patterns.

📌 No daily trading — the system only acts when the market offers genuine opportunities, which means it may stay inactive for several days.

📉 Strict risk management:
• No high-risk recovery systems (Grid or Martingale)
• Each position is technically calculated with capital preservation in mind
• Automated execution with manual parameter validation

👥 Ideal for investors who value:

✔ Capital protection
✔ Selective, controlled trading
✔ Transparency and responsibility
✔ Real results with a long-term approach

🔒 Copy with confidence. Your capital is treated with care.


