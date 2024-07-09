SinyallerBölümler
Bocil 5
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil 5

Hendriko Sofjan
1 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
100 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 302%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
400
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
307 (76.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
93 (23.25%)
En iyi işlem:
130.34 USD
En kötü işlem:
-149.97 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 767.18 USD (23 912 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-529.98 USD (21 156 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
58 (1 268.37 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 268.37 USD (58)
Sharpe oranı:
0.28
Alım-satım etkinliği:
86.08%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
9.85%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
36
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
10.07
Alış işlemleri:
239 (59.75%)
Satış işlemleri:
161 (40.25%)
Kâr faktörü:
5.22
Beklenen getiri:
5.59 USD
Ortalama kâr:
9.01 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.70 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-67.36 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-177.16 USD (2)
Aylık büyüme:
1.66%
Yıllık tahmin:
22.10%
Algo alım-satım:
77%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
222.22 USD (16.72%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.54% (222.22 USD)
Varlığa göre:
46.91% (741.05 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPAUD 99
EURUSD 94
archived 92
AUDUSD 71
EURAUD 31
AUDCHF 13
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPAUD 53
EURUSD 51
archived 2.1K
AUDUSD 41
EURAUD 14
AUDCHF 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPAUD -1.4K
EURUSD 1.5K
archived 0
AUDUSD 2.5K
EURAUD 395
AUDCHF -303
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +130.34 USD
En kötü işlem: -150 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 58
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 2
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 268.37 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -67.36 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FBS-Real-10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FXGiantsUK-Real8
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on multi pair.

 

Bocil 5

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $4000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:1000, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 4000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 


Ortalama derecelendirme:
xulienchen
121
xulienchen 2024.07.09 16:25 
 

Low risk trading style. I like it and will subscribe for next month.

