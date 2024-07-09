- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
400
Profit Trade:
307 (76.75%)
Loss Trade:
93 (23.25%)
Best Trade:
130.34 USD
Worst Trade:
-149.97 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 767.18 USD (23 912 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-529.98 USD (21 156 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (1 268.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 268.37 USD (58)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
86.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.85%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
10.07
Long Trade:
239 (59.75%)
Short Trade:
161 (40.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.22
Profitto previsto:
5.59 USD
Profitto medio:
9.01 USD
Perdita media:
-5.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-67.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-177.16 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.76%
Previsione annuale:
22.10%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
222.22 USD (16.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.54% (222.22 USD)
Per equità:
46.91% (741.05 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPAUD
|99
|EURUSD
|94
|archived
|92
|AUDUSD
|71
|EURAUD
|31
|AUDCHF
|13
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPAUD
|53
|EURUSD
|51
|archived
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|41
|EURAUD
|14
|AUDCHF
|6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPAUD
|-1.4K
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|archived
|0
|AUDUSD
|2.5K
|EURAUD
|395
|AUDCHF
|-303
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +130.34 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 58
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 268.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -67.36 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FXGiantsUK-Real8
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
WindsorBrokers-REAL
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
AxiTrader-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 7
|
FxPro.com-Real05
|0.00 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 2
|
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 43
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
139 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Trader Bocil
12 years old child tries to analyze the market.
Trading system base on martingale on multi pair.
Bocil 5
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:
- DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $4000
- DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
- Use leverage 1:1000, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes.
- Start Lot : 0.01 per 4000$.
- I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe this signal.
- This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
- This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.
- To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.
If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.
My contact : https://t.me/hsofjan
My channel telegram : https://t.me/TraderBocil168
Thank You…….
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
302%
0
0
USD
USD
5.2K
USD
USD
100
77%
400
76%
86%
5.22
5.59
USD
USD
47%
1:500
Low risk trading style. I like it and will subscribe for next month.