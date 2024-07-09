SegnaliSezioni
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil 5

Hendriko Sofjan
1 recensione
Affidabilità
100 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 302%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
400
Profit Trade:
307 (76.75%)
Loss Trade:
93 (23.25%)
Best Trade:
130.34 USD
Worst Trade:
-149.97 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 767.18 USD (23 912 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-529.98 USD (21 156 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
58 (1 268.37 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 268.37 USD (58)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
86.08%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.85%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
36
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
10.07
Long Trade:
239 (59.75%)
Short Trade:
161 (40.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.22
Profitto previsto:
5.59 USD
Profitto medio:
9.01 USD
Perdita media:
-5.70 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-67.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-177.16 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
1.76%
Previsione annuale:
22.10%
Algo trading:
77%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
222.22 USD (16.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.54% (222.22 USD)
Per equità:
46.91% (741.05 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPAUD 99
EURUSD 94
archived 92
AUDUSD 71
EURAUD 31
AUDCHF 13
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPAUD 53
EURUSD 51
archived 2.1K
AUDUSD 41
EURAUD 14
AUDCHF 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPAUD -1.4K
EURUSD 1.5K
archived 0
AUDUSD 2.5K
EURAUD 395
AUDCHF -303
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +130.34 USD
Worst Trade: -150 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 58
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 268.37 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -67.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXGiantsUK-Real8
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
139 più
Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on multi pair.

 

Bocil 5

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $4000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:1000, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 4000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 


Valutazione media:
xulienchen
121
xulienchen 2024.07.09 16:25 
 

Low risk trading style. I like it and will subscribe for next month.

