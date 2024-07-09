SignauxSections
Hendriko Sofjan

Bocil 5

Hendriko Sofjan
1 avis
Fiabilité
100 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 302%
FBS-Real-10
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
395
Bénéfice trades:
303 (76.70%)
Perte trades:
92 (23.29%)
Meilleure transaction:
130.34 USD
Pire transaction:
-149.97 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2 758.22 USD (23 447 pips)
Perte brute:
-523.12 USD (20 471 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
58 (1 268.37 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 268.37 USD (58)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.28
Activité de trading:
86.08%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
9.85%
Dernier trade:
48 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
39
Temps de détention moyen:
8 jours
Facteur de récupération:
10.06
Longs trades:
234 (59.24%)
Courts trades:
161 (40.76%)
Facteur de profit:
5.27
Rendement attendu:
5.66 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.10 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.69 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-67.36 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-177.16 USD (2)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.83%
Prévision annuelle:
22.17%
Algo trading:
76%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
222.22 USD (16.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
14.54% (222.22 USD)
Par fonds propres:
46.91% (741.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPAUD 96
EURUSD 94
archived 92
AUDUSD 69
EURAUD 31
AUDCHF 13
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPAUD 51
EURUSD 51
archived 2.1K
AUDUSD 40
EURAUD 14
AUDCHF 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPAUD -1.6K
EURUSD 1.5K
archived 0
AUDUSD 2.9K
EURAUD 395
AUDCHF -303
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +130.34 USD
Pire transaction: -150 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 58
Pertes consécutives maximales: 2
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 268.37 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -67.36 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXGiantsUK-Real8
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
WindsorBrokers-REAL
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
AxiTrader-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 7
FxPro.com-Real05
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
EuroTradeGlobal-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 2
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 2
OneFinancialMarkets-US11-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 43
0.00 × 2
ForexClubBY-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
139 plus...
Trader Bocil 

12 years old child tries to analyze the market.

Trading system base on martingale on multi pair.

 

Bocil 5

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY:

  • DON’T follow this signal if your balance below $4000
  • DON’T follow this signal if you dont understand the RISK, you maybe blown your account ( Drawdown sometimes can be HUGE).
  • Use leverage 1:1000, broker with swap free and no commission. It can be long holding position sometimes. 
  • Start Lot : 0.01 per 4000$.
  • I invest in the system I create. and I manage it well, I am responsible for my own account, and you are responsible for your account and any risks that may arise if you decided to subscribe  this signal.
  • This system is not suitable for those of you who want quick profits, because to get consistent results you need patience and usually the results tend to be small.
  • This ea runs with intervention (If necessary). We never know what will happen in the future.  
  • To anticipate, you should only invest 1/3 of the capital at risk, if one day the worst happens, you can continue by multiplying your capital 3 times. Within a period of 3-7 months you can recover the loss in the first capital and then start again from the initial capital.

 

If you want a sustainable safe investment pattern for the long term, you can contact me to discuss, getting a net profit of 15-40% per year in a safe way in forex is very possible.

My contact :  https://t.me/hsofjan

My channel telegram :  https://t.me/TraderBocil168

 

Thank You……. 


Note moyenne:
xulienchen
121
xulienchen 2024.07.09 16:25 
 

Low risk trading style. I like it and will subscribe for next month.

