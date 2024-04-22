- Büyüme
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|2650
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|EURUSD
|73K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|EURUSD
|53K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IronFX-Real10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
IronFX-Real5
|0.00 × 4
|
NordGroupInv-Real5
|0.00 × 5
|
Aexecute-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
DestekFX-Trade
|0.03 × 99
|
IronFX-Real10
|0.33 × 6
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.55 × 38
|
XM.COM-Real 7
|0.64 × 290
|
FXGlory-Real Server
|0.89 × 9
|
KTM-Demo
|0.99 × 176
|
AM-Live2
|2.00 × 3
|
ISecurities-Real
|2.09 × 55
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|8.00 × 1
|
PUPrime-Live 7
|13.71 × 7
TheFlow Signal service mirrors the performance of our esteemed Expert Advisor, Cashflow EA, exclusively developed by FOREXN1. This proprietary EA employs a highly efficient mechanical trading strategy, leveraging market volatility through a specialized algorithm for precise trade entry and exit points. What sets it apart is its unique money management system, avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, thus ensuring stability, sustained profitability, and long-term safety.
With a focus on compounding interest, lot sizes increase in line with generated profits, offering a seamless and lucrative automated trading experience 24/7. To effectively utilize these Expert Advisors, a minimum balance of $2500 is required.
The drawdown is very minimal compared to the return, averaging 3% monthly.
EA available for mt4
