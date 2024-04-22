SinyallerBölümler
TheFlow EURUSD

Walt International LLC
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
87 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 27%
IronFX-Real10
1:100
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
2 650
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 971 (74.37%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
679 (25.62%)
En iyi işlem:
4 978.40 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 461.59 USD
Brüt kâr:
143 547.87 USD (188 150 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-71 014.57 USD (134 960 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
30 (628.40 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
12 113.84 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.12
Alım-satım etkinliği:
62.48%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
10.80%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
28
Ort. tutma süresi:
11 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.28
Alış işlemleri:
1 083 (40.87%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 567 (59.13%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.02
Beklenen getiri:
27.37 USD
Ortalama kâr:
72.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-104.59 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-11 542.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-11 542.90 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
0.56%
Yıllık tahmin:
7.95%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
118.87 USD
Maksimum:
11 542.90 USD (7.00%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
1.74% (11 542.90 USD)
Varlığa göre:
6.76% (42 024.14 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSD 2650
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSD 73K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSD 53K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +4 978.40 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 462 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +628.40 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -11 542.90 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "IronFX-Real10" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

IronFX-Real5
0.00 × 4
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 5
Aexecute-Demo
0.00 × 3
DestekFX-Trade
0.03 × 99
IronFX-Real10
0.33 × 6
OneTrade-Real
0.55 × 38
XM.COM-Real 7
0.64 × 290
FXGlory-Real Server
0.89 × 9
KTM-Demo
0.99 × 176
AM-Live2
2.00 × 3
ISecurities-Real
2.09 × 55
RoboForex-Pro-4
8.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 7
13.71 × 7
TheFlow Signal service mirrors the performance of our esteemed Expert Advisor, Cashflow EA, exclusively developed by FOREXN1. This proprietary EA employs a highly efficient mechanical trading strategy, leveraging market volatility through a specialized algorithm for precise trade entry and exit points. What sets it apart is its unique money management system, avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, thus ensuring stability, sustained profitability, and long-term safety.

With a focus on compounding interest, lot sizes increase in line with generated profits, offering a seamless and lucrative automated trading experience 24/7. To effectively utilize these Expert Advisors, a minimum balance of $2500 is required.

The drawdown is very minimal compared to the return, averaging 3% monthly.

EA available for mt4



İnceleme yok
MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.