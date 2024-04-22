SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / TheFlow EURUSD
Walt International LLC

TheFlow EURUSD

Walt International LLC
0 avis
Fiabilité
87 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 27%
IronFX-Real10
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
2 636
Bénéfice trades:
1 966 (74.58%)
Perte trades:
670 (25.42%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 978.40 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 461.59 USD
Bénéfice brut:
139 232.70 USD (186 586 pips)
Perte brute:
-67 391.14 USD (129 400 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
30 (628.40 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
12 113.84 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
62.48%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
10.80%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
33
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
6.22
Longs trades:
1 069 (40.55%)
Courts trades:
1 567 (59.45%)
Facteur de profit:
2.07
Rendement attendu:
27.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
70.82 USD
Perte moyenne:
-100.58 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
12 (-11 542.90 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-11 542.90 USD (12)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.55%
Prévision annuelle:
7.67%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
118.87 USD
Maximal:
11 542.90 USD (7.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.74% (11 542.90 USD)
Par fonds propres:
6.76% (42 024.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 2636
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 57K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 978.40 USD
Pire transaction: -1 462 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 12
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +628.40 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -11 542.90 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "IronFX-Real10" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

IronFX-Real5
0.00 × 4
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 5
Aexecute-Demo
0.00 × 3
DestekFX-Trade
0.03 × 99
IronFX-Real10
0.33 × 6
OneTrade-Real
0.55 × 38
XM.COM-Real 7
0.64 × 290
FXGlory-Real Server
0.89 × 9
KTM-Demo
0.99 × 176
AM-Live2
2.00 × 3
ISecurities-Real
2.09 × 55
RoboForex-Pro-4
8.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 7
13.71 × 7
TheFlow Signal service mirrors the performance of our esteemed Expert Advisor, Cashflow EA, exclusively developed by FOREXN1. This proprietary EA employs a highly efficient mechanical trading strategy, leveraging market volatility through a specialized algorithm for precise trade entry and exit points. What sets it apart is its unique money management system, avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, thus ensuring stability, sustained profitability, and long-term safety.

With a focus on compounding interest, lot sizes increase in line with generated profits, offering a seamless and lucrative automated trading experience 24/7. To effectively utilize these Expert Advisors, a minimum balance of $2500 is required.

The drawdown is very minimal compared to the return, averaging 3% monthly.

EA available for mt4



Aucun avis
