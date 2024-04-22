TheFlow Signal service mirrors the performance of our esteemed Expert Advisor, Cashflow EA, exclusively developed by FOREXN1. This proprietary EA employs a highly efficient mechanical trading strategy, leveraging market volatility through a specialized algorithm for precise trade entry and exit points. What sets it apart is its unique money management system, avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, thus ensuring stability, sustained profitability, and long-term safety.

With a focus on compounding interest, lot sizes increase in line with generated profits, offering a seamless and lucrative automated trading experience 24/7. To effectively utilize these Expert Advisors, a minimum balance of $2500 is required.

The drawdown is very minimal compared to the return, averaging 3% monthly.

EA available for mt4







