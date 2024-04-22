SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / TheFlow EURUSD
Walt International LLC

TheFlow EURUSD

Walt International LLC
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
87 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 27%
IronFX-Real10
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 650
Profit Trade:
1 971 (74.37%)
Loss Trade:
679 (25.62%)
Best Trade:
4 978.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 461.59 USD
Profitto lordo:
143 547.87 USD (188 150 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-71 014.57 USD (134 960 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (628.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
12 113.84 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
62.48%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.80%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
28
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.28
Long Trade:
1 083 (40.87%)
Short Trade:
1 567 (59.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.02
Profitto previsto:
27.37 USD
Profitto medio:
72.83 USD
Perdita media:
-104.59 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-11 542.90 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-11 542.90 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
0.59%
Previsione annuale:
7.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
118.87 USD
Massimale:
11 542.90 USD (7.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.74% (11 542.90 USD)
Per equità:
6.76% (42 024.14 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 2650
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 73K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 53K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 978.40 USD
Worst Trade: -1 462 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +628.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -11 542.90 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IronFX-Real10" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

IronFX-Real5
0.00 × 4
NordGroupInv-Real5
0.00 × 5
Aexecute-Demo
0.00 × 3
DestekFX-Trade
0.03 × 99
IronFX-Real10
0.33 × 6
OneTrade-Real
0.55 × 38
XM.COM-Real 7
0.64 × 290
FXGlory-Real Server
0.89 × 9
KTM-Demo
0.99 × 176
AM-Live2
2.00 × 3
ISecurities-Real
2.09 × 55
RoboForex-Pro-4
8.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live 7
13.71 × 7
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

TheFlow Signal service mirrors the performance of our esteemed Expert Advisor, Cashflow EA, exclusively developed by FOREXN1. This proprietary EA employs a highly efficient mechanical trading strategy, leveraging market volatility through a specialized algorithm for precise trade entry and exit points. What sets it apart is its unique money management system, avoiding risky techniques like Martingale, thus ensuring stability, sustained profitability, and long-term safety.

With a focus on compounding interest, lot sizes increase in line with generated profits, offering a seamless and lucrative automated trading experience 24/7. To effectively utilize these Expert Advisors, a minimum balance of $2500 is required.

The drawdown is very minimal compared to the return, averaging 3% monthly.

EA available for mt4



Non ci sono recensioni
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TheFlow EURUSD
35USD al mese
27%
0
0
USD
673K
USD
87
100%
2 650
74%
62%
2.02
27.37
USD
7%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.