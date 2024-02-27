SinyallerBölümler
Samuel Teo Kok Min

WJMP Trading

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
89 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
3 305
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
2 861 (86.56%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
444 (13.43%)
En iyi işlem:
53.49 USD
En kötü işlem:
-142.47 USD
Brüt kâr:
6 085.31 USD (7 478 029 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-5 893.33 USD (165 466 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
120 (393.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
393.35 USD (120)
Sharpe oranı:
0.02
Alım-satım etkinliği:
88.15%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
29.87%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
15
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
0.15
Alış işlemleri:
1 620 (49.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
1 685 (50.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.03
Beklenen getiri:
0.06 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.13 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-13.27 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-135.97 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-291.40 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
3.51%
Yıllık tahmin:
42.61%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
874.92 USD
Maksimum:
1 267.05 USD (142.03%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
32.79% (1 267.05 USD)
Varlığa göre:
46.62% (638.48 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3141
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 224
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +53.49 USD
En kötü işlem: -142 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 120
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +393.35 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -135.97 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.78 × 1430
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.04 × 396
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.62 × 53
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
24 daha fazla...
At "WJMP Trading MT5," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.


Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149

FXTM - https://www.forextime.com/en/?partner_id=4942618


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading


İnceleme yok
2025.04.16 22:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 11:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 02:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 00:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 04:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 15:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 09:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 07:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.21 03:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.20 21:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.20 17:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.30 23:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.22 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.01 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.01 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 04:27
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 02:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 01:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
