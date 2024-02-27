SignauxSections
Samuel Teo Kok Min

WJMP Trading

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 avis
Fiabilité
89 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 304
Bénéfice trades:
2 860 (86.56%)
Perte trades:
444 (13.44%)
Meilleure transaction:
53.49 USD
Pire transaction:
-142.47 USD
Bénéfice brut:
6 084.04 USD (7 477 942 pips)
Perte brute:
-5 893.33 USD (165 466 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
120 (393.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
393.35 USD (120)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
88.15%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
29.87%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
17
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.15
Longs trades:
1 619 (49.00%)
Courts trades:
1 685 (51.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.03
Rendement attendu:
0.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.13 USD
Perte moyenne:
-13.27 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-135.97 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-291.40 USD (4)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.73%
Prévision annuelle:
45.25%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
874.92 USD
Maximal:
1 267.05 USD (142.03%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
32.79% (1 267.05 USD)
Par fonds propres:
46.62% (638.48 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3140
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 223
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +53.49 USD
Pire transaction: -142 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 120
Pertes consécutives maximales: 4
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +393.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -135.97 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.78 × 1430
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.04 × 396
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.62 × 53
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
24 plus...
At "WJMP Trading MT5," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.


Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149

FXTM - https://www.forextime.com/en/?partner_id=4942618


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading


Aucun avis
2025.04.16 22:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 11:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 02:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 00:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.15 04:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 15:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 09:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 07:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.04 05:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.21 03:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.20 21:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.11.20 17:52
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.30 23:59
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.22 16:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.01 16:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.01 09:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 04:27
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 02:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.01 01:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
