Samuel Teo Kok Min

WJMP Trading

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
89 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 41%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 305
Profit Trade:
2 861 (86.56%)
Loss Trade:
444 (13.43%)
Best Trade:
53.49 USD
Worst Trade:
-142.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 085.31 USD (7 478 029 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 893.33 USD (165 466 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
120 (393.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
393.35 USD (120)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
88.15%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.87%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
15
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
1 620 (49.02%)
Short Trade:
1 685 (50.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.06 USD
Profitto medio:
2.13 USD
Perdita media:
-13.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-135.97 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-291.40 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.68%
Previsione annuale:
46.33%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
874.92 USD
Massimale:
1 267.05 USD (142.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.79% (1 267.05 USD)
Per equità:
46.62% (638.48 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 3141
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 224
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 19K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +53.49 USD
Worst Trade: -142 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 120
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +393.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -135.97 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 29
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.63 × 8
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.80 × 5
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
Exness-MT5Real8
2.67 × 27
FPMarkets-Live
2.75 × 83
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.78 × 1430
PlexyTrade-Server01
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.04 × 396
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.22 × 268
Tickmill-Live
3.48 × 50
Darwinex-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 40
GOMarketsMU-Live
4.79 × 19
XM.COM-MT5
5.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.04 × 25
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.11 × 9
XMTrading-MT5 3
5.25 × 12
VantageInternational-Live
5.63 × 93
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
6.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
6.26 × 34
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
6.62 × 53
Exness-MT5Real
6.86 × 7
24 più
At "WJMP Trading MT5," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.


Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149

FXTM - https://www.forextime.com/en/?partner_id=4942618


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
WJMP Trading
30USD al mese
41%
0
0
USD
1.5K
USD
89
0%
3 305
86%
88%
1.03
0.06
USD
47%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.