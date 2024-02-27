- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|3141
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|224
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|19K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.78 × 1430
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|3.04 × 396
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.22 × 268
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.48 × 50
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.04 × 25
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|5.11 × 9
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|5.25 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live
|5.63 × 93
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|6.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|6.26 × 34
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|6.62 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real
|6.86 × 7
At "WJMP Trading MT5," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously.
The lever must be greater than 100:1
Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.
Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.
Start with a minimum of 500USD account
For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.
ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149
FXTM - https://www.forextime.com/en/?partner_id=4942618
How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
Happy Trading
USD
USD
USD