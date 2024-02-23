SinyallerBölümler
Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Green grassland

Thi Thu Hieu Vo
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
89 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 105%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
5 586
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 735 (66.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 851 (33.14%)
En iyi işlem:
180.31 USD
En kötü işlem:
-222.88 USD
Brüt kâr:
11 223.42 USD (343 680 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-7 428.71 USD (255 014 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
21 (94.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
349.26 USD (16)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
78.45%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
8.13%
En son işlem:
19 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
0
Ort. tutma süresi:
12 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
3.41
Alış işlemleri:
2 890 (51.74%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 696 (48.26%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.51
Beklenen getiri:
0.68 USD
Ortalama kâr:
3.00 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.01 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-403.21 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 111.47 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
-7.30%
Yıllık tahmin:
-87.25%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 111.47 USD (13.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.74% (408.02 USD)
Varlığa göre:
16.37% (609.05 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2118
NZDCAD 1969
AUDNZD 1291
EURUSD 113
GBPUSD 54
XAUUSD 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 1.9K
NZDCAD 1.6K
AUDNZD 317
EURUSD 37
GBPUSD 46
XAUUSD -102
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 32K
NZDCAD 37K
AUDNZD 16K
EURUSD -3.2K
GBPUSD 2.1K
XAUUSD 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +180.31 USD
En kötü işlem: -223 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 16
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +94.04 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -403.21 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live32" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real21
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.19 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.34 × 2697
Tickmill-Live04
0.49 × 1073
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.60 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.67 × 6
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.67 × 169
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.68 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.72 × 470
ICTrading-Live29
0.78 × 152
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
1.08 × 60
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.25 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.45 × 285
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
FxView-Live
1.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
1.53 × 2511
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.59 × 6513
102 daha fazla...
INTRODUCING MY CHANNEL

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- Contact me via telegram: https://t.me/tuanhbgl

- Contact me via Zalo: TuantuSA

- How to register signals at mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204021?source=Site+Signals+My

----------------------@--@-------------------------

Investors are advised to pay attention to the following conditions when registering for my signals to ensure optimal profits:

1) My profit target is from 3 to 4% per month, depending on the market situation.

2) The average initial order volume is 600$/0.01 lot.

3) The minimum deposit to copy the signal is 500$

4) The minimum leverage on the account must be 1:100.

5) My EA uses a stop loss order when the account declines by 17%.

6) My signal is very suitable for people who do not have time to sit and trade, EA will help you increase your profits.

7) You should invest with an amount of money that if lost will not affect your life.

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- For those who are new to the market, register to support me through the referral link to receive support, advice, and free BOT:

+ ICMarkets floor: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64263


İnceleme yok
2025.09.15 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.04 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 00:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 03:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.25 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.19 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 421 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.31 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 22:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.34% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.03 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.02 17:40
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 342 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.23 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.22 23:23
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 301 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.22 07:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.22 05:58
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 301 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.21 09:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.04 19:48
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 3.89% of days out of 283 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.30 03:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
