Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Green grassland

Thi Thu Hieu Vo
0 avis
Fiabilité
89 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 105%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
5 586
Bénéfice trades:
3 735 (66.86%)
Perte trades:
1 851 (33.14%)
Meilleure transaction:
180.31 USD
Pire transaction:
-222.88 USD
Bénéfice brut:
11 223.42 USD (343 680 pips)
Perte brute:
-7 428.71 USD (255 014 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
21 (94.04 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
349.26 USD (16)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
78.45%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
8.13%
Dernier trade:
17 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
0
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
3.41
Longs trades:
2 890 (51.74%)
Courts trades:
2 696 (48.26%)
Facteur de profit:
1.51
Rendement attendu:
0.68 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-4.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-403.21 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 111.47 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
-6.99%
Prévision annuelle:
-83.54%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 111.47 USD (13.44%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.74% (408.02 USD)
Par fonds propres:
16.37% (609.05 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2118
NZDCAD 1969
AUDNZD 1291
EURUSD 113
GBPUSD 54
XAUUSD 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.9K
NZDCAD 1.6K
AUDNZD 317
EURUSD 37
GBPUSD 46
XAUUSD -102
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 32K
NZDCAD 37K
AUDNZD 16K
EURUSD -3.2K
GBPUSD 2.1K
XAUUSD 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +180.31 USD
Pire transaction: -223 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 16
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +94.04 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -403.21 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real21
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.19 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.34 × 2697
Tickmill-Live04
0.49 × 1073
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.60 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.67 × 6
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.67 × 169
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.68 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.72 × 470
ICTrading-Live29
0.78 × 152
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
1.08 × 60
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.25 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.45 × 285
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
FxView-Live
1.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
1.53 × 2511
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.59 × 6513
INTRODUCING MY CHANNEL

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- Contact me via telegram: https://t.me/tuanhbgl

- Contact me via Zalo: TuantuSA

- How to register signals at mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204021?source=Site+Signals+My

----------------------@--@-------------------------

Investors are advised to pay attention to the following conditions when registering for my signals to ensure optimal profits:

1) My profit target is from 3 to 4% per month, depending on the market situation.

2) The average initial order volume is 600$/0.01 lot.

3) The minimum deposit to copy the signal is 500$

4) The minimum leverage on the account must be 1:100.

5) My EA uses a stop loss order when the account declines by 17%.

6) My signal is very suitable for people who do not have time to sit and trade, EA will help you increase your profits.

7) You should invest with an amount of money that if lost will not affect your life.

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- For those who are new to the market, register to support me through the referral link to receive support, advice, and free BOT:

+ ICMarkets floor: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64263


Aucun avis
2025.09.15 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.04 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 00:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 03:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.25 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.19 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 421 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.31 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 22:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.34% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.03 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.02 17:40
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 342 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.23 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.22 23:23
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 301 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.22 07:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.22 05:58
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 301 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.21 09:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.04 19:48
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 3.89% of days out of 283 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.30 03:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
