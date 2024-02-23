- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|2118
|NZDCAD
|1969
|AUDNZD
|1291
|EURUSD
|113
|GBPUSD
|54
|XAUUSD
|41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDNZD
|317
|EURUSD
|37
|GBPUSD
|46
|XAUUSD
|-102
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|32K
|NZDCAD
|37K
|AUDNZD
|16K
|EURUSD
|-3.2K
|GBPUSD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live32" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
IceFX-Server
|0.00 × 2
Exness-Real21
|0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.19 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.34 × 2697
Tickmill-Live04
|0.49 × 1073
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.60 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.67 × 6
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.67 × 169
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.68 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.69 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.72 × 470
ICTrading-Live29
|0.78 × 152
Exness-Real7
|1.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
|1.08 × 60
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.22 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
|1.25 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|1.45 × 285
RoboForex-Prime
|1.47 × 218
FxView-Live
|1.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
|1.53 × 2511
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.59 × 6513
INTRODUCING MY CHANNEL
- Contact me via telegram: https://t.me/tuanhbgl
- Contact me via Zalo: TuantuSA
- How to register signals at mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204021?source=Site+Signals+My
Investors are advised to pay attention to the following conditions when registering for my signals to ensure optimal profits:
1) My profit target is from 3 to 4% per month, depending on the market situation.
2) The average initial order volume is 600$/0.01 lot.
3) The minimum deposit to copy the signal is 500$
4) The minimum leverage on the account must be 1:100.
5) My EA uses a stop loss order when the account declines by 17%.
6) My signal is very suitable for people who do not have time to sit and trade, EA will help you increase your profits.
7) You should invest with an amount of money that if lost will not affect your life.
- For those who are new to the market, register to support me through the referral link to receive support, advice, and free BOT:
+ ICMarkets floor: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64263
USD
USD
USD