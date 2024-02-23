SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Green grassland
Thi Thu Hieu Vo

Green grassland

Thi Thu Hieu Vo
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
89 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 105%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 586
Profit Trade:
3 735 (66.86%)
Loss Trade:
1 851 (33.14%)
Best Trade:
180.31 USD
Worst Trade:
-222.88 USD
Profitto lordo:
11 223.42 USD (343 680 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 428.71 USD (255 014 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
21 (94.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
349.26 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
78.45%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.13%
Ultimo trade:
18 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.41
Long Trade:
2 890 (51.74%)
Short Trade:
2 696 (48.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.51
Profitto previsto:
0.68 USD
Profitto medio:
3.00 USD
Perdita media:
-4.01 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-403.21 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 111.47 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-7.30%
Previsione annuale:
-87.25%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 111.47 USD (13.44%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
15.74% (408.02 USD)
Per equità:
16.37% (609.05 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 2118
NZDCAD 1969
AUDNZD 1291
EURUSD 113
GBPUSD 54
XAUUSD 41
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 1.9K
NZDCAD 1.6K
AUDNZD 317
EURUSD 37
GBPUSD 46
XAUUSD -102
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 32K
NZDCAD 37K
AUDNZD 16K
EURUSD -3.2K
GBPUSD 2.1K
XAUUSD 4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +180.31 USD
Worst Trade: -223 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +94.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -403.21 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
IceFX-Server
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real21
0.10 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.19 × 85
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.34 × 2697
Tickmill-Live04
0.49 × 1073
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.60 × 562
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.67 × 6
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.67 × 169
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.68 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.69 × 178
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.72 × 470
ICTrading-Live29
0.78 × 152
Exness-Real7
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
1.08 × 60
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.22 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-3
1.25 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
1.45 × 285
RoboForex-Prime
1.47 × 218
FxView-Live
1.50 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
1.53 × 2511
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.59 × 6513
102 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

INTRODUCING MY CHANNEL

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- Contact me via telegram: https://t.me/tuanhbgl

- Contact me via Zalo: TuantuSA

- How to register signals at mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2204021?source=Site+Signals+My

----------------------@--@-------------------------

Investors are advised to pay attention to the following conditions when registering for my signals to ensure optimal profits:

1) My profit target is from 3 to 4% per month, depending on the market situation.

2) The average initial order volume is 600$/0.01 lot.

3) The minimum deposit to copy the signal is 500$

4) The minimum leverage on the account must be 1:100.

5) My EA uses a stop loss order when the account declines by 17%.

6) My signal is very suitable for people who do not have time to sit and trade, EA will help you increase your profits.

7) You should invest with an amount of money that if lost will not affect your life.

----------------------@--@-------------------------

- For those who are new to the market, register to support me through the referral link to receive support, advice, and free BOT:

+ ICMarkets floor: https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64263


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 13:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.04 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.22 23:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 00:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 03:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.25 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.02.19 04:01
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 421 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.02.14 03:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.31 04:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.30 22:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.06 03:01
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.34% of days out of 346 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.03 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.02 17:40
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 342 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.23 04:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.22 23:23
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 301 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.22 07:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.22 05:58
80% of growth achieved within 15 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 301 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.21 09:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.04 19:48
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 3.89% of days out of 283 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.07.30 03:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Green grassland
30USD al mese
105%
0
0
USD
0
USD
89
99%
5 586
66%
78%
1.51
0.68
USD
16%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.