|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.r
|528
|NZDCAD.r
|422
|AUDNZD.r
|357
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|AUDCAD.r
|238
|NZDCAD.r
|163
|AUDNZD.r
|107
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|AUDCAD.r
|7.5K
|NZDCAD.r
|11K
|AUDNZD.r
|5K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
Veri yok
Dear Investor,
I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD.
Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.
This account operates a mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.
Minimum account size: 750 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.
This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.
Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!
I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.
Best regards,
Benjamin
