Benjamin Greulich

Longride MeanReversal Pacific ConL

Benjamin Greulich
0 avis
Fiabilité
85 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 45%
FPMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 306
Bénéfice trades:
1 150 (88.05%)
Perte trades:
156 (11.94%)
Meilleure transaction:
65.73 EUR
Pire transaction:
-21.56 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
1 070.89 EUR (88 707 pips)
Perte brute:
-626.79 EUR (65 569 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
111 (26.62 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
91.33 EUR (45)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.10
Activité de trading:
80.32%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.51%
Dernier trade:
12 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
13
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
4.76
Longs trades:
615 (47.09%)
Courts trades:
691 (52.91%)
Facteur de profit:
1.71
Rendement attendu:
0.34 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
0.93 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-4.02 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
6 (-46.11 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-80.65 EUR (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.88%
Prévision annuelle:
11.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
1.67 EUR
Maximal:
93.37 EUR (8.13%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
8.13% (93.50 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
21.51% (244.14 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 527
NZDCAD.r 422
AUDNZD.r 357
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD.r 237
NZDCAD.r 163
AUDNZD.r 107
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD.r 7.5K
NZDCAD.r 11K
AUDNZD.r 5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +65.73 EUR
Pire transaction: -22 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 45
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +26.62 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -46.11 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FPMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. 

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 750 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


Aucun avis
2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.09 21:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.27 06:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.27 04:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.07.10 23:23
No swaps are charged
2024.07.10 23:23
No swaps are charged
2024.07.09 03:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.22 23:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.04.03 16:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.01 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.15 15:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.02.12 22:52
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.12 22:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.12 22:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.02.07 20:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.07 20:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.07 20:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.07 20:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Longride MeanReversal Pacific ConL
30 USD par mois
45%
0
0
USD
1.4K
EUR
85
100%
1 306
88%
80%
1.70
0.34
EUR
22%
1:500
Copier

