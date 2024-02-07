SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Longride MeanReversal Pacific ConL
Benjamin Greulich

Longride MeanReversal Pacific ConL

Benjamin Greulich
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
85 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 45%
FPMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 307
Profit Trade:
1 151 (88.06%)
Loss Trade:
156 (11.94%)
Best Trade:
65.73 EUR
Worst Trade:
-21.56 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 071.01 EUR (88 726 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-626.79 EUR (65 569 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
111 (26.62 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
91.33 EUR (45)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
80.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.51%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
4.76
Long Trade:
616 (47.13%)
Short Trade:
691 (52.87%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.71
Profitto previsto:
0.34 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.93 EUR
Perdita media:
-4.02 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-46.11 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-80.65 EUR (5)
Crescita mensile:
0.85%
Previsione annuale:
10.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.67 EUR
Massimale:
93.37 EUR (8.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.13% (93.50 EUR)
Per equità:
21.51% (244.14 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 528
NZDCAD.r 422
AUDNZD.r 357
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD.r 238
NZDCAD.r 163
AUDNZD.r 107
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD.r 7.5K
NZDCAD.r 11K
AUDNZD.r 5K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +65.73 EUR
Worst Trade: -22 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 45
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +26.62 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46.11 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Dear Investor,

I would like to share my pullback grid strategy (without SL) for the currencies AUD, NZD, and CAD. 

Instructions for subscribing to the signals can be found here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal. You will need a VPS or a dedicated server, and I can assist with the installation if you are new.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi," as often done by scammers). Alternatively, you can also send me a message here on mql5.

This account operates a mean-reversal grid strategy, which carries a high risk of significant drawdowns.

Minimum account size: 750 $/€ or an equivalent amount in another currency.

This strategy works well for copying via an mql5 signal; latency is not a critical factor.

Important: Please withdraw your profits every month, as this strategy carries a risk of destroying your account!

I look forward to helping and guiding you, so you don't waste money unnecessarily.

Best regards,
Benjamin


2025.04.14 17:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.08 23:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.11 14:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.09 21:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.27 06:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.27 04:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.07.10 23:23
No swaps are charged
2024.07.10 23:23
No swaps are charged
2024.07.09 03:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.22 23:57
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.04.03 16:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.04.01 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.15 15:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.02.12 22:52
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.12 22:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.12 22:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.02.07 20:30
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.07 20:30
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.07 20:30
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.07 20:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
