Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Breakout NoGrid

Benjamin Greulich
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
93 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 26%
FPMarkets-Live4
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
466
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
411 (88.19%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
55 (11.80%)
En iyi işlem:
5.96 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-4.82 EUR
Brüt kâr:
160.35 EUR (20 766 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-134.82 EUR (15 477 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
38 (12.78 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
15.32 EUR (35)
Sharpe oranı:
0.06
Alım-satım etkinliği:
7.84%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.97%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
4
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
1.27
Alış işlemleri:
242 (51.93%)
Satış işlemleri:
224 (48.07%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.19
Beklenen getiri:
0.05 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
0.39 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-2.45 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
3 (-7.82 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-7.82 EUR (3)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.31%
Yıllık tahmin:
-64.43%
Algo alım-satım:
100%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
2.44 EUR
Maksimum:
20.13 EUR (14.22%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
14.22% (20.13 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
4.06% (5.55 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 179
USDJPY 74
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GBPUSD 39
EURUSD 1
USDJPY -11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GBPUSD 5.2K
EURUSD 1.2K
USDJPY -1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FPMarkets-Live4" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.49 × 1218
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real
5.38 × 47
DooPrime-Live 6
6.00 × 29
InfinoxLimited-Live06
9.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
17.58 × 26
Dear Investor,

This account operates with a Breakout Bot that uses pending orders and a trailing Stop-Loss once the trade is in profit. There is no grid or martingale involved.

A minimum account size of €/$/£100 is sufficient and please use good Brokers in relation to spreads. However, it is recommended not to copy the Stop-Loss settings in the signal configuration.

Please note that profits may not occur every month, but overall, I believe this breakout bot offers a solid and promising strategy.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi" like scammers do).

Best regards,
Benjamin

İnceleme yok
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 11:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.19 08:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 21:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.01 01:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.18 18:59
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.16 18:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.02 07:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.12 13:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.09 23:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.28 03:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.24 02:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.14 10:12
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 180 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 13:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.07 20:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
