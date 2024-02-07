- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|213
|EURUSD
|179
|USDJPY
|74
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|39
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|-11
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|5.2K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|USDJPY
|-1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarkets-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.49 × 1218
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.00 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real
|5.38 × 47
|
DooPrime-Live 6
|6.00 × 29
|
InfinoxLimited-Live06
|9.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|17.58 × 26
Dear Investor,
This account operates with a Breakout Bot that uses pending orders and a trailing Stop-Loss once the trade is in profit. There is no grid or martingale involved.
A minimum account size of €/$/£100 is sufficient and please use good Brokers in relation to spreads. However, it is recommended not to copy the Stop-Loss settings in the signal configuration.
Please note that profits may not occur every month, but overall, I believe this breakout bot offers a solid and promising strategy.
Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi" like scammers do).
Best regards,
Benjamin
