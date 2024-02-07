SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Thunderride Breakout NoGrid
Benjamin Greulich

Thunderride Breakout NoGrid

Benjamin Greulich
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
93 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 26%
FPMarkets-Live4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
466
Profit Trade:
411 (88.19%)
Loss Trade:
55 (11.80%)
Best Trade:
5.96 EUR
Worst Trade:
-4.82 EUR
Profitto lordo:
160.35 EUR (20 766 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-134.82 EUR (15 477 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
38 (12.78 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
15.32 EUR (35)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
7.84%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.97%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.27
Long Trade:
242 (51.93%)
Short Trade:
224 (48.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.19
Profitto previsto:
0.05 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.39 EUR
Perdita media:
-2.45 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-7.82 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7.82 EUR (3)
Crescita mensile:
-5.31%
Previsione annuale:
-64.43%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2.44 EUR
Massimale:
20.13 EUR (14.22%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.22% (20.13 EUR)
Per equità:
4.06% (5.55 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 213
EURUSD 179
USDJPY 74
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 39
EURUSD 1
USDJPY -11
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 5.2K
EURUSD 1.2K
USDJPY -1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +5.96 EUR
Worst Trade: -5 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 35
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +12.78 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -7.82 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarkets-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.49 × 1218
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live2
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
2.00 × 1
Exness-Real
5.38 × 47
DooPrime-Live 6
6.00 × 29
InfinoxLimited-Live06
9.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
17.58 × 26
Dear Investor,

This account operates with a Breakout Bot that uses pending orders and a trailing Stop-Loss once the trade is in profit. There is no grid or martingale involved.

A minimum account size of €/$/£100 is sufficient and please use good Brokers in relation to spreads. However, it is recommended not to copy the Stop-Loss settings in the signal configuration.

Please note that profits may not occur every month, but overall, I believe this breakout bot offers a solid and promising strategy.

Feel free to ask any questions or contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/TearsOfInfinityTrading (please avoid sending voice messages or just "Hi" like scammers do).

Best regards,
Benjamin

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 11:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.19 08:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.18 21:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.01 01:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.18 18:59
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.16 18:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.02 07:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.12 13:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.09 23:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.28 03:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.24 02:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.14 10:12
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.44% of days out of 180 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.26 13:16
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.07 20:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Thunderride Breakout NoGrid
30USD al mese
26%
0
0
USD
126
EUR
93
100%
466
88%
8%
1.18
0.05
EUR
14%
1:500
Copia

