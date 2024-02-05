SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / EA BKB 5814 MT4
Jimmy Saputra

EA BKB 5814 MT4

Jimmy Saputra
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
225 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 1 949%
XMGlobal-Real 3
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
13 689
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
10 178 (74.35%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
3 511 (25.65%)
En iyi işlem:
195.11 USD
En kötü işlem:
-91.89 USD
Brüt kâr:
28 854.03 USD (1 653 986 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-19 304.93 USD (1 516 316 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
50 (31.24 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 418.29 USD (14)
Sharpe oranı:
0.08
Alım-satım etkinliği:
100.00%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
12.74%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
63
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.88
Alış işlemleri:
7 174 (52.41%)
Satış işlemleri:
6 515 (47.59%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.49
Beklenen getiri:
0.70 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.83 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.50 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
24 (-921.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 387.19 USD (22)
Aylık büyüme:
2.95%
Yıllık tahmin:
36.67%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
50.82 USD
Maksimum:
1 387.19 USD (16.96%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
32.11% (921.00 USD)
Varlığa göre:
56.09% (4 146.24 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 13686
JP225Cash 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
EURUSDmicro 9.6K
JP225Cash -29
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
EURUSDmicro 139K
JP225Cash -1.8K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +195.11 USD
En kötü işlem: -92 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 14
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 22
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +31.24 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -921.00 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 3" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Veri yok

Follow my MQL5 signals to access expert strategies and maximize your potential! With 4 years of proven experience and a track record of navigating through various uncertain market conditions, these signals are designed to help you succeed in any situation.

To get started, simply:

1️⃣ Open your account at affs.click/YCfhM

2️⃣ Choose the Micro Account (perfect for flexible, risk-smart trading!)

3️⃣ Start copying signals and let’s grow together! 💼📈

🚀 Trading on a different broker? No problem! 🚀
If you're using a broker like IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, or others with a Standard Account, you can easily adjust your lot size! A 1.00 lot on an XM Micro Account is equivalent to just 0.01 lot on a Standard Account—giving you full flexibility no matter where you trade.

Join now—effortless, transparent, and tailored for success! ✨

📌 Note: Ensure your account is properly linked to MQL5 for seamless signal copying.

İnceleme yok
2025.09.09 07:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 19:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 05:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 02:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 09:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 07:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 13:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 16:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 21:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 20:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
EA BKB 5814 MT4
Ayda 30 USD
1 949%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
225
99%
13 689
74%
100%
1.49
0.70
USD
56%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.