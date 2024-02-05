- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|13686
|JP225Cash
|3
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|9.6K
|JP225Cash
|-29
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|139K
|JP225Cash
|-1.8K
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
|
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Follow my MQL5 signals to access expert strategies and maximize your potential! With 4 years of proven experience and a track record of navigating through various uncertain market conditions, these signals are designed to help you succeed in any situation.
To get started, simply:
1️⃣ Open your account at affs.click/YCfhM
2️⃣ Choose the Micro Account (perfect for flexible, risk-smart trading!)
3️⃣ Start copying signals and let’s grow together! 💼📈
🚀 Trading on a different broker? No problem! 🚀
If you're using a broker like IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, or others with a Standard Account, you can easily adjust your lot size! A 1.00 lot on an XM Micro Account is equivalent to just 0.01 lot on a Standard Account—giving you full flexibility no matter where you trade.
Join now—effortless, transparent, and tailored for success! ✨
📌 Note: Ensure your account is properly linked to MQL5 for seamless signal copying.
USD
USD
USD