Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / EA BKB 5814 MT4
Jimmy Saputra

EA BKB 5814 MT4

Jimmy Saputra
0 avis
Fiabilité
225 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 1 949%
XMGlobal-Real 3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
13 689
Bénéfice trades:
10 178 (74.35%)
Perte trades:
3 511 (25.65%)
Meilleure transaction:
195.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-91.89 USD
Bénéfice brut:
28 854.03 USD (1 653 986 pips)
Perte brute:
-19 304.93 USD (1 516 316 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
50 (31.24 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
1 418.29 USD (14)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.08
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
12.74%
Dernier trade:
9 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
61
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
6.88
Longs trades:
7 174 (52.41%)
Courts trades:
6 515 (47.59%)
Facteur de profit:
1.49
Rendement attendu:
0.70 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.83 USD
Perte moyenne:
-5.50 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
24 (-921.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 387.19 USD (22)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.14%
Prévision annuelle:
40.59%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
50.82 USD
Maximal:
1 387.19 USD (16.96%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
32.11% (921.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
56.09% (4 146.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 13686
JP225Cash 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 9.6K
JP225Cash -29
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 139K
JP225Cash -1.8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +195.11 USD
Pire transaction: -92 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 14
Pertes consécutives maximales: 22
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +31.24 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -921.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

Follow my MQL5 signals to access expert strategies and maximize your potential! With 4 years of proven experience and a track record of navigating through various uncertain market conditions, these signals are designed to help you succeed in any situation.

To get started, simply:

1️⃣ Open your account at affs.click/YCfhM

2️⃣ Choose the Micro Account (perfect for flexible, risk-smart trading!)

3️⃣ Start copying signals and let’s grow together! 💼📈

🚀 Trading on a different broker? No problem! 🚀
If you're using a broker like IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, or others with a Standard Account, you can easily adjust your lot size! A 1.00 lot on an XM Micro Account is equivalent to just 0.01 lot on a Standard Account—giving you full flexibility no matter where you trade.

Join now—effortless, transparent, and tailored for success! ✨

📌 Note: Ensure your account is properly linked to MQL5 for seamless signal copying.

Aucun avis
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.