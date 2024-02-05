SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / EA BKB 5814 MT4
Jimmy Saputra

EA BKB 5814 MT4

Jimmy Saputra
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
225 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 1 949%
XMGlobal-Real 3
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
13 689
Profit Trade:
10 178 (74.35%)
Loss Trade:
3 511 (25.65%)
Best Trade:
195.11 USD
Worst Trade:
-91.89 USD
Profitto lordo:
28 854.03 USD (1 653 986 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-19 304.93 USD (1 516 316 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (31.24 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 418.29 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.74%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
63
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
6.88
Long Trade:
7 174 (52.41%)
Short Trade:
6 515 (47.59%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.49
Profitto previsto:
0.70 USD
Profitto medio:
2.83 USD
Perdita media:
-5.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
24 (-921.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 387.19 USD (22)
Crescita mensile:
3.00%
Previsione annuale:
36.67%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
50.82 USD
Massimale:
1 387.19 USD (16.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
32.11% (921.00 USD)
Per equità:
56.09% (4 146.24 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 13686
JP225Cash 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSDmicro 9.6K
JP225Cash -29
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSDmicro 139K
JP225Cash -1.8K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +195.11 USD
Worst Trade: -92 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 22
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +31.24 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -921.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Follow my MQL5 signals to access expert strategies and maximize your potential! With 4 years of proven experience and a track record of navigating through various uncertain market conditions, these signals are designed to help you succeed in any situation.

To get started, simply:

1️⃣ Open your account at affs.click/YCfhM

2️⃣ Choose the Micro Account (perfect for flexible, risk-smart trading!)

3️⃣ Start copying signals and let’s grow together! 💼📈

🚀 Trading on a different broker? No problem! 🚀
If you're using a broker like IC Markets, Pepperstone, Tickmill, or others with a Standard Account, you can easily adjust your lot size! A 1.00 lot on an XM Micro Account is equivalent to just 0.01 lot on a Standard Account—giving you full flexibility no matter where you trade.

Join now—effortless, transparent, and tailored for success! ✨

📌 Note: Ensure your account is properly linked to MQL5 for seamless signal copying.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 07:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 19:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 17:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 05:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 02:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 09:32
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 07:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 13:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 13:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 16:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 13:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 21:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 20:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.07 15:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.05 07:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.30 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
EA BKB 5814 MT4
30USD al mese
1 949%
0
0
USD
9.7K
USD
225
99%
13 689
74%
100%
1.49
0.70
USD
56%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.