SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / AC Trading MT4
Ricky Dingle

AC Trading MT4

Ricky Dingle
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
87 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 105%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
568
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
374 (65.84%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
194 (34.15%)
En iyi işlem:
160.17 USD
En kötü işlem:
-131.49 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 326.06 USD (73 112 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-2 107.80 USD (44 086 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
18 (112.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
244.83 USD (3)
Sharpe oranı:
0.19
Alım-satım etkinliği:
65.69%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
6.17%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
8
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
5.69
Alış işlemleri:
221 (38.91%)
Satış işlemleri:
347 (61.09%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.05
Beklenen getiri:
3.91 USD
Ortalama kâr:
11.57 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.86 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
9 (-373.57 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-373.57 USD (9)
Aylık büyüme:
3.86%
Yıllık tahmin:
46.80%
Algo alım-satım:
91%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
389.61 USD (7.98%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
12.84% (389.61 USD)
Varlığa göre:
25.97% (816.31 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 489
GBPUSD 77
EURNZD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 2.1K
GBPUSD 77
EURNZD 16
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 21K
GBPUSD 5.4K
EURNZD 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +160.17 USD
En kötü işlem: -131 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 3
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 9
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +112.54 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -373.57 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live31" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 4
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.03 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.05 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.06 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.08 × 142
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.14 × 7
XMTrading-Real 252
0.16 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.20 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.20 × 5
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.24 × 302
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.27 × 121
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.34 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.51 × 120
EagleFX-Live
0.87 × 46
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.90 × 307
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.92 × 12
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.07 × 1600
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
1.10 × 68
41 daha fazla...
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Trading strategy focusing on pullbacks on trends. Trading mainly AUDCAD pair.

Trading is very risky and involves HIGH RISK with POSSIBLE LOSSES. Please trade using money you can afford to lose.

WARNING: High drawdown is expected. I have been LIQUIDATED numerous times but have also learned from these and made adjustments to my strategy. I am not using a SL on this trading strategy and is focused on averaging. I am targeting pullbacks, most trades are against the trend. Account is in drawdown 90% of the time. The average hold time for a trade is 1-2 days, however, we can hold a position for as long as two weeks if market is not in our favor. Trading is risky. Always be reminded to risk only what you can afford to lose.


Message me on Telegram: @Arem_018

Thank you. 


İnceleme yok
2025.04.04 11:53 2025.04.04 11:53:15  

AUDCAD usually moves 600 points in a day. It moved 3000+ points today.

2025.04.04 11:06 2025.04.04 11:06:21  

US Tariffs on EVERYONE collapsed markets today. Market movement and indicators are useless in this type of environment. Took the 300$ loss.. Will look for better conditions to trade back in

2024.04.11 11:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.03.05 17:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.02.09 11:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.02.01 18:53
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.01 18:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.01 17:50
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.01 17:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.01 00:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 00:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 00:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.01 00:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.01 00:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Alım-satım işlemlerini gerçek zamanlı olarak görmek için lütfen giriş yap veya kaydol
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
AC Trading MT4
Ayda 30 USD
105%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
87
91%
568
65%
66%
2.05
3.91
USD
26%
1:500
Kopyala

MetaTrader'da işlem kopyalama nasıl yapılır? Eğitici videoyu izleyin

Sinyale abone olmak, sağlayıcının alım-satım işlemlerini 1 ay boyunca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Aboneliğin çalışması için MetaTrader 4 işlem terminalini kullanmalısınız.

Platformu henüz yüklemediyseniz, buradan indirebilirsiniz.