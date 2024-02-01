Trading strategy focusing on pullbacks on trends. Trading mainly AUDCAD pair.

Trading is very risky and involves HIGH RISK with POSSIBLE LOSSES. Please trade using money you can afford to lose.

WARNING: High drawdown is expected. I have been LIQUIDATED numerous times but have also learned from these and made adjustments to my strategy. I am not using a SL on this trading strategy and is focused on averaging. I am targeting pullbacks, most trades are against the trend. Account is in drawdown 90% of the time. The average hold time for a trade is 1-2 days, however, we can hold a position for as long as two weeks if market is not in our favor. Trading is risky. Always be reminded to risk only what you can afford to lose.



