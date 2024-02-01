SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / AC Trading MT4
Ricky Dingle

AC Trading MT4

Ricky Dingle
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
87 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 105%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
568
Profit Trade:
374 (65.84%)
Loss Trade:
194 (34.15%)
Best Trade:
160.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-131.49 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 326.06 USD (73 112 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 107.80 USD (44 086 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (112.54 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
244.83 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.19
Attività di trading:
65.69%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.17%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
5.69
Long Trade:
221 (38.91%)
Short Trade:
347 (61.09%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.05
Profitto previsto:
3.91 USD
Profitto medio:
11.57 USD
Perdita media:
-10.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-373.57 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-373.57 USD (9)
Crescita mensile:
3.86%
Previsione annuale:
46.80%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
389.61 USD (7.98%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.84% (389.61 USD)
Per equità:
25.97% (816.31 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 489
GBPUSD 77
EURNZD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 2.1K
GBPUSD 77
EURNZD 16
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 21K
GBPUSD 5.4K
EURNZD 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +160.17 USD
Worst Trade: -131 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 9
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.54 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -373.57 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 4
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.03 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.05 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.06 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.08 × 142
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.14 × 7
XMTrading-Real 252
0.16 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.20 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.20 × 5
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.24 × 302
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.27 × 121
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.34 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.51 × 120
EagleFX-Live
0.87 × 46
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.90 × 307
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.92 × 12
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.07 × 1600
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
1.10 × 68
41 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Trading strategy focusing on pullbacks on trends. Trading mainly AUDCAD pair.

Trading is very risky and involves HIGH RISK with POSSIBLE LOSSES. Please trade using money you can afford to lose.

WARNING: High drawdown is expected. I have been LIQUIDATED numerous times but have also learned from these and made adjustments to my strategy. I am not using a SL on this trading strategy and is focused on averaging. I am targeting pullbacks, most trades are against the trend. Account is in drawdown 90% of the time. The average hold time for a trade is 1-2 days, however, we can hold a position for as long as two weeks if market is not in our favor. Trading is risky. Always be reminded to risk only what you can afford to lose.


Message me on Telegram: @Arem_018

Thank you. 


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.04.04 11:53 2025.04.04 11:53:15  

AUDCAD usually moves 600 points in a day. It moved 3000+ points today.

2025.04.04 11:06 2025.04.04 11:06:21  

US Tariffs on EVERYONE collapsed markets today. Market movement and indicators are useless in this type of environment. Took the 300$ loss.. Will look for better conditions to trade back in

2024.04.11 11:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.03.05 17:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.02.09 11:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.02.01 18:53
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.01 18:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.01 17:50
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.01 17:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.01 00:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 00:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 00:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.01 00:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.01 00:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AC Trading MT4
30USD al mese
105%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
87
91%
568
65%
66%
2.05
3.91
USD
26%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.