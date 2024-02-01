- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|489
|GBPUSD
|77
|EURNZD
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|GBPUSD
|77
|EURNZD
|16
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|21K
|GBPUSD
|5.4K
|EURNZD
|2.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live31" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.00 × 4
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.03 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.05 × 43
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.06 × 231
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.08 × 142
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.14 × 7
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|0.16 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.20 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.20 × 5
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.24 × 302
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.27 × 121
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.34 × 174
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.51 × 120
|
EagleFX-Live
|0.87 × 46
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.90 × 307
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.92 × 12
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|1.07 × 1600
|
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
|1.10 × 68
WARNING: High drawdown is expected. I have been LIQUIDATED numerous times but have also learned from these and made adjustments to my strategy. I am not using a SL on this trading strategy and is focused on averaging. I am targeting pullbacks, most trades are against the trend. Account is in drawdown 90% of the time. The average hold time for a trade is 1-2 days, however, we can hold a position for as long as two weeks if market is not in our favor. Trading is risky. Always be reminded to risk only what you can afford to lose.
Message me on Telegram: @Arem_018
Thank you.
AUDCAD usually moves 600 points in a day. It moved 3000+ points today.
US Tariffs on EVERYONE collapsed markets today. Market movement and indicators are useless in this type of environment. Took the 300$ loss.. Will look for better conditions to trade back in
