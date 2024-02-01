SignauxSections
Ricky Dingle

AC Trading MT4

Ricky Dingle
0 avis
Fiabilité
87 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 105%
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
567
Bénéfice trades:
373 (65.78%)
Perte trades:
194 (34.22%)
Meilleure transaction:
160.17 USD
Pire transaction:
-131.49 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 324.51 USD (73 042 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 107.80 USD (44 086 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
18 (112.54 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
244.83 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.19
Activité de trading:
65.69%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
6.17%
Dernier trade:
19 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.69
Longs trades:
220 (38.80%)
Courts trades:
347 (61.20%)
Facteur de profit:
2.05
Rendement attendu:
3.91 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.59 USD
Perte moyenne:
-10.86 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
9 (-373.57 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-373.57 USD (9)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.81%
Prévision annuelle:
46.20%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
389.61 USD (7.98%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
12.84% (389.61 USD)
Par fonds propres:
25.97% (816.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 488
GBPUSD 77
EURNZD 2
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 2.1K
GBPUSD 77
EURNZD 16
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 21K
GBPUSD 5.4K
EURNZD 2.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +160.17 USD
Pire transaction: -131 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 9
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +112.54 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -373.57 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live31" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.00 × 4
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.03 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.05 × 43
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.06 × 231
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.08 × 142
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.14 × 7
XMTrading-Real 252
0.16 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.20 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.20 × 5
MEXAtlantic-Real
0.24 × 302
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.27 × 121
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.34 × 174
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.51 × 120
EagleFX-Live
0.87 × 46
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.90 × 307
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.92 × 12
Coinexx-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
1.07 × 1600
TurnkeyGlobal-Live
1.10 × 68
41 plus...
Trading strategy focusing on pullbacks on trends. Trading mainly AUDCAD pair.

Trading is very risky and involves HIGH RISK with POSSIBLE LOSSES. Please trade using money you can afford to lose.

WARNING: High drawdown is expected. I have been LIQUIDATED numerous times but have also learned from these and made adjustments to my strategy. I am not using a SL on this trading strategy and is focused on averaging. I am targeting pullbacks, most trades are against the trend. Account is in drawdown 90% of the time. The average hold time for a trade is 1-2 days, however, we can hold a position for as long as two weeks if market is not in our favor. Trading is risky. Always be reminded to risk only what you can afford to lose.


Message me on Telegram: @Arem_018

Thank you. 


Aucun avis
2025.04.04 11:53 2025.04.04 11:53:15  

AUDCAD usually moves 600 points in a day. It moved 3000+ points today.

2025.04.04 11:06 2025.04.04 11:06:21  

US Tariffs on EVERYONE collapsed markets today. Market movement and indicators are useless in this type of environment. Took the 300$ loss.. Will look for better conditions to trade back in

2024.04.11 11:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.03.05 17:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.02.09 11:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.02.01 18:53
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.01 18:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.01 17:50
Share of trading days is too low
2024.02.01 17:50
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.02.01 00:52
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 00:52
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.02.01 00:52
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.02.01 00:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.02.01 00:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
