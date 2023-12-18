SinyallerBölümler
Samuel Teo Kok Min

Xindy Account

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
93 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 50 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 40%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 022
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
806 (78.86%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
216 (21.14%)
En iyi işlem:
139.37 USD
En kötü işlem:
-35.81 USD
Brüt kâr:
1 911.59 USD (125 186 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 099.58 USD (106 376 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
39 (43.94 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
179.56 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.10
Alım-satım etkinliği:
93.87%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.32%
En son işlem:
3 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
4.91
Alış işlemleri:
524 (51.27%)
Satış işlemleri:
498 (48.73%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.74
Beklenen getiri:
0.79 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.37 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-5.09 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
7 (-165.52 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-165.52 USD (7)
Aylık büyüme:
0.68%
Yıllık tahmin:
8.26%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
165.52 USD (12.38%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
7.34% (165.52 USD)
Varlığa göre:
23.74% (535.34 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1022
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
AUDCAD 812
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
AUDCAD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +139.37 USD
En kötü işlem: -36 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 7
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +43.94 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -165.52 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-Live32" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

EverestCM-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.32 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 123
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.41 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.54 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.69 × 180
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.75 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.16 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.52 × 108
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.00 × 9
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.25 × 937
ATFXGM11-Live01
2.50 × 2
CedarLLC-Real2
3.38 × 8
TickmillUK-Live03
4.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
4.17 × 12
Axi-US02-Live
4.46 × 533
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
5.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live19
5.00 × 1
At "Fast Growth Investment Plan," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149

FBS - https://fbs.partners/?ibl=795374&amp;ibp=33383330

FXTM - https://www.forextime.com/en/?partner_id=4942618


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



2025.09.01 07:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 19:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.14 13:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 11:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 06:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.25 15:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.02.18 16:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.19 23:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.12 15:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 14:16
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.12.30 11:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 10:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.12.02 11:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 10:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.18 16:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 07:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.05 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
