Samuel Teo Kok Min

Xindy Account

Samuel Teo Kok Min
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
93 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 40%
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 022
Profit Trade:
806 (78.86%)
Loss Trade:
216 (21.14%)
Best Trade:
139.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-35.81 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 911.59 USD (125 186 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 099.58 USD (106 376 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (43.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
179.56 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
93.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.32%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
4.91
Long Trade:
524 (51.27%)
Short Trade:
498 (48.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.74
Profitto previsto:
0.79 USD
Profitto medio:
2.37 USD
Perdita media:
-5.09 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-165.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-165.52 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
0.68%
Previsione annuale:
8.26%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
165.52 USD (12.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.34% (165.52 USD)
Per equità:
23.74% (535.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1022
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 812
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +139.37 USD
Worst Trade: -36 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +43.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -165.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

EverestCM-Platform
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.32 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.34 × 123
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.41 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.54 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.69 × 180
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.75 × 56
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.16 × 31
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.52 × 108
OrbexGlobal-Live
2.00 × 9
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
2.13 × 15
ICMarketsSC-Live33
2.25 × 937
ATFXGM11-Live01
2.50 × 2
CedarLLC-Real2
3.38 × 8
TickmillUK-Live03
4.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
4.17 × 12
Axi-US02-Live
4.46 × 533
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
5.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live19
5.00 × 1
12 più
At "Fast Growth Investment Plan," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously. 

The lever must be greater than 100:1

Suggest using a broker without swap fees.

Our team of seasoned traders brings together a unique combination of human expertise and advanced algorithms. This dynamic approach allows us to adapt to changing market conditions effectively. We believe in the power of technology, but we also understand the importance of timely human interventions when necessary. Our meticulous analysis and fine-tuning of trades are aimed at achieving optimal risk reduction and profitability for our clients.

Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful.

Start with a minimum of 500USD account


Start with a minimum of 500USD account


For Best Copy of Trade Signal Please sign up forex account from the below link.

ICmarket - https://icmarkets.com/?camp=46149

FBS - https://fbs.partners/?ibl=795374&amp;ibp=33383330

FXTM - https://www.forextime.com/en/?partner_id=4942618


How to subscribe to signal is written here: How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal

Happy Trading



Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Xindy Account
50USD al mese
40%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
93
99%
1 022
78%
94%
1.73
0.79
USD
24%
1:500
Copia

