- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1022
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|812
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|19K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live32" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
EverestCM-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.32 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.34 × 123
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.41 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.50 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.54 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.69 × 180
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.75 × 56
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.16 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.52 × 108
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|2.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|2.13 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|2.25 × 937
|
ATFXGM11-Live01
|2.50 × 2
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|3.38 × 8
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|4.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live4
|4.17 × 12
|
Axi-US02-Live
|4.46 × 533
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|4.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|5.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|5.00 × 1
At "Fast Growth Investment Plan," we take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously.
The lever must be greater than 100:1
Suggest using a broker without swap fees.
Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.
Start with a minimum of 500USD account
Happy Trading
