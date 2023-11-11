SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 4 / Institutional style Gold Hedge and Swing
Poornima Ramakrishnan

Institutional style Gold Hedge and Swing

Poornima Ramakrishnan
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
116 hafta
0 / 0 USD
büyüme başlangıcı: 2023 793%
XMGlobal-Real 26
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
590
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
449 (76.10%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
141 (23.90%)
En iyi işlem:
554.24 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 083.52 USD
Brüt kâr:
25 229.22 USD (7 441 840 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 571.66 USD (1 499 612 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
62 (3 085.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 085.88 USD (62)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
93.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
35.41%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
26 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.13
Alış işlemleri:
367 (62.20%)
Satış işlemleri:
223 (37.80%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.18
Beklenen getiri:
23.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
56.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-82.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-1 364.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 364.73 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
1.26%
Yıllık tahmin:
15.31%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 916.63 USD (31.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.09% (1 916.63 USD)
Varlığa göre:
87.11% (14 321.54 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
GOLD 156
ETHUSD 93
USDCAD 88
LTCUSD 74
SOLUSD 67
ADAUSD 35
NZDUSD 27
MATICUSD 20
BTCUSD 13
NZDCAD 7
AUDNZD 7
XRPUSD 1
AVAXUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
GOLD -2.4K
ETHUSD 2.6K
USDCAD 7.2K
LTCUSD 1.9K
SOLUSD 379
ADAUSD 295
NZDUSD 1.5K
MATICUSD 123
BTCUSD 1.8K
NZDCAD 116
AUDNZD 62
XRPUSD 0
AVAXUSD -2
AUDCAD 15
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
GOLD -284K
ETHUSD 1.3M
USDCAD 122K
LTCUSD 116K
SOLUSD 51K
ADAUSD 290K
NZDUSD 21K
MATICUSD 201K
BTCUSD 4.1M
NZDCAD 2.2K
AUDNZD 1.6K
XRPUSD 2.3K
AVAXUSD -42
AUDCAD 246
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +554.24 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 084 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 62
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3 085.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 364.73 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 18
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.18 × 11
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.33 × 174
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.45 × 498
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.54 × 238
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.83 × 103
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
1.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.36 × 11
OctaFX-Real8
1.47 × 51
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1.60 × 5
RSGFinance-Live
1.96 × 536
RoboForex-Pro-3
2.71 × 89
AximTrade2-Live3
2.80 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent
3.00 × 14
With a unique strategy involving swing trading of GOLD and cryptocurrencies, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 5% monthly return on their investments on an average, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, taking small calculated risks and hence low drawdowns.

For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading and hope you are patient enough when following.

As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets I prefer quality over quantity. Subscribe today to lock in your price, enjoy unrivaled performance now before this high performing signal ascends to higher subscription rates.

Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.

Investment in Forex market involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved.


2025.10.02 13:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 10:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 08:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.30 15:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.30 03:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.24 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 23:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 15:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 13:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 12:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 00:24
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.22 15:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.22 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.22 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.21 18:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.20 12:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.20 11:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.20 11:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
