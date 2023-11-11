- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
İşlemler:
590
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
449 (76.10%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
141 (23.90%)
En iyi işlem:
554.24 USD
En kötü işlem:
-1 083.52 USD
Brüt kâr:
25 229.22 USD (7 441 840 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 571.66 USD (1 499 612 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
62 (3 085.88 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
3 085.88 USD (62)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
93.79%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
35.41%
En son işlem:
1 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
11
Ort. tutma süresi:
26 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
7.13
Alış işlemleri:
367 (62.20%)
Satış işlemleri:
223 (37.80%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.18
Beklenen getiri:
23.15 USD
Ortalama kâr:
56.19 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-82.07 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
10 (-1 364.73 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 364.73 USD (10)
Aylık büyüme:
1.26%
Yıllık tahmin:
15.31%
Algo alım-satım:
0%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.00 USD
Maksimum:
1 916.63 USD (31.09%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
31.09% (1 916.63 USD)
Varlığa göre:
87.11% (14 321.54 USD)
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|156
|ETHUSD
|93
|USDCAD
|88
|LTCUSD
|74
|SOLUSD
|67
|ADAUSD
|35
|NZDUSD
|27
|MATICUSD
|20
|BTCUSD
|13
|NZDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|7
|XRPUSD
|1
|AVAXUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|GOLD
|-2.4K
|ETHUSD
|2.6K
|USDCAD
|7.2K
|LTCUSD
|1.9K
|SOLUSD
|379
|ADAUSD
|295
|NZDUSD
|1.5K
|MATICUSD
|123
|BTCUSD
|1.8K
|NZDCAD
|116
|AUDNZD
|62
|XRPUSD
|0
|AVAXUSD
|-2
|AUDCAD
|15
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|GOLD
|-284K
|ETHUSD
|1.3M
|USDCAD
|122K
|LTCUSD
|116K
|SOLUSD
|51K
|ADAUSD
|290K
|NZDUSD
|21K
|MATICUSD
|201K
|BTCUSD
|4.1M
|NZDCAD
|2.2K
|AUDNZD
|1.6K
|XRPUSD
|2.3K
|AVAXUSD
|-42
|AUDCAD
|246
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +554.24 USD
En kötü işlem: -1 084 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 62
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +3 085.88 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 364.73 USD
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "XMGlobal-Real 26" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 18
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.18 × 11
|
XMGlobal-Real 8
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.33 × 174
|
XMGlobal-Real 21
|0.45 × 498
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.54 × 238
|
XMGlobal-Real 17
|0.83 × 103
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
|1.33 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.36 × 11
|
OctaFX-Real8
|1.47 × 51
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
|1.60 × 5
|
RSGFinance-Live
|1.96 × 536
|
RoboForex-Pro-3
|2.71 × 89
|
AximTrade2-Live3
|2.80 × 5
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|3.00 × 14
With a unique strategy involving swing trading of GOLD and cryptocurrencies, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 5% monthly return on their investments on an average, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, taking small calculated risks and hence low drawdowns.
For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading and hope you are patient enough when following.
As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets I prefer quality over quantity. Subscribe today to lock in your price, enjoy unrivaled performance now before this high performing signal ascends to higher subscription rates.
Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.
Investment in Forex market involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved.
İnceleme yok