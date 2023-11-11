SegnaliSezioni
Poornima Ramakrishnan

Institutional style Gold Hedge and Swing

Poornima Ramakrishnan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
116 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2023 793%
XMGlobal-Real 26
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
590
Profit Trade:
449 (76.10%)
Loss Trade:
141 (23.90%)
Best Trade:
554.24 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 083.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
25 229.22 USD (7 441 840 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-11 571.66 USD (1 499 612 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
62 (3 085.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 085.88 USD (62)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.21
Attività di trading:
93.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.41%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
26 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
7.13
Long Trade:
367 (62.20%)
Short Trade:
223 (37.80%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.18
Profitto previsto:
23.15 USD
Profitto medio:
56.19 USD
Perdita media:
-82.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-1 364.73 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 364.73 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
1.26%
Previsione annuale:
15.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
1 916.63 USD (31.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.09% (1 916.63 USD)
Per equità:
87.11% (14 321.54 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 156
ETHUSD 93
USDCAD 88
LTCUSD 74
SOLUSD 67
ADAUSD 35
NZDUSD 27
MATICUSD 20
BTCUSD 13
NZDCAD 7
AUDNZD 7
XRPUSD 1
AVAXUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD -2.4K
ETHUSD 2.6K
USDCAD 7.2K
LTCUSD 1.9K
SOLUSD 379
ADAUSD 295
NZDUSD 1.5K
MATICUSD 123
BTCUSD 1.8K
NZDCAD 116
AUDNZD 62
XRPUSD 0
AVAXUSD -2
AUDCAD 15
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD -284K
ETHUSD 1.3M
USDCAD 122K
LTCUSD 116K
SOLUSD 51K
ADAUSD 290K
NZDUSD 21K
MATICUSD 201K
BTCUSD 4.1M
NZDCAD 2.2K
AUDNZD 1.6K
XRPUSD 2.3K
AVAXUSD -42
AUDCAD 246
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +554.24 USD
Worst Trade: -1 084 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 62
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +3 085.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 364.73 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-Real 26" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 18
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.18 × 11
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.33 × 174
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.45 × 498
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.54 × 238
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.83 × 103
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
1.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.36 × 11
OctaFX-Real8
1.47 × 51
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1.60 × 5
RSGFinance-Live
1.96 × 536
RoboForex-Pro-3
2.71 × 89
AximTrade2-Live3
2.80 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent
3.00 × 14
With a unique strategy involving swing trading of GOLD and cryptocurrencies, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 5% monthly return on their investments on an average, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, taking small calculated risks and hence low drawdowns.

For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading and hope you are patient enough when following.

As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets I prefer quality over quantity. Subscribe today to lock in your price, enjoy unrivaled performance now before this high performing signal ascends to higher subscription rates.

Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.

Investment in Forex market involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved.


Non ci sono recensioni
