- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
590
Bénéfice trades:
449 (76.10%)
Perte trades:
141 (23.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
554.24 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 083.52 USD
Bénéfice brut:
25 229.22 USD (7 441 840 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 571.66 USD (1 499 612 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
62 (3 085.88 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 085.88 USD (62)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
93.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.41%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
26 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.13
Longs trades:
367 (62.20%)
Courts trades:
223 (37.80%)
Facteur de profit:
2.18
Rendement attendu:
23.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
56.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-82.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-1 364.73 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 364.73 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.26%
Prévision annuelle:
15.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 916.63 USD (31.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.09% (1 916.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
87.11% (14 321.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|156
|ETHUSD
|93
|USDCAD
|88
|LTCUSD
|74
|SOLUSD
|67
|ADAUSD
|35
|NZDUSD
|27
|MATICUSD
|20
|BTCUSD
|13
|NZDCAD
|7
|AUDNZD
|7
|XRPUSD
|1
|AVAXUSD
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD
|-2.4K
|ETHUSD
|2.6K
|USDCAD
|7.2K
|LTCUSD
|1.9K
|SOLUSD
|379
|ADAUSD
|295
|NZDUSD
|1.5K
|MATICUSD
|123
|BTCUSD
|1.8K
|NZDCAD
|116
|AUDNZD
|62
|XRPUSD
|0
|AVAXUSD
|-2
|AUDCAD
|15
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD
|-284K
|ETHUSD
|1.3M
|USDCAD
|122K
|LTCUSD
|116K
|SOLUSD
|51K
|ADAUSD
|290K
|NZDUSD
|21K
|MATICUSD
|201K
|BTCUSD
|4.1M
|NZDCAD
|2.2K
|AUDNZD
|1.6K
|XRPUSD
|2.3K
|AVAXUSD
|-42
|AUDCAD
|246
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +554.24 USD
Pire transaction: -1 084 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 62
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 085.88 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 364.73 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
With a unique strategy involving swing trading of GOLD and cryptocurrencies, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 5% monthly return on their investments on an average, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, taking small calculated risks and hence low drawdowns.
For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading and hope you are patient enough when following.
As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets I prefer quality over quantity. Subscribe today to lock in your price, enjoy unrivaled performance now before this high performing signal ascends to higher subscription rates.
Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.
Investment in Forex market involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved.
