SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 4 / Institutional style Gold Hedge and Swing
Poornima Ramakrishnan

Institutional style Gold Hedge and Swing

Poornima Ramakrishnan
0 avis
Fiabilité
116 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2023 793%
XMGlobal-Real 26
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
590
Bénéfice trades:
449 (76.10%)
Perte trades:
141 (23.90%)
Meilleure transaction:
554.24 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 083.52 USD
Bénéfice brut:
25 229.22 USD (7 441 840 pips)
Perte brute:
-11 571.66 USD (1 499 612 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
62 (3 085.88 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 085.88 USD (62)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.21
Activité de trading:
93.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.41%
Dernier trade:
1 un jour avant
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
26 jours
Facteur de récupération:
7.13
Longs trades:
367 (62.20%)
Courts trades:
223 (37.80%)
Facteur de profit:
2.18
Rendement attendu:
23.15 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
56.19 USD
Perte moyenne:
-82.07 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-1 364.73 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-1 364.73 USD (10)
Croissance mensuelle:
1.26%
Prévision annuelle:
15.31%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 916.63 USD (31.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
31.09% (1 916.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
87.11% (14 321.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GOLD 156
ETHUSD 93
USDCAD 88
LTCUSD 74
SOLUSD 67
ADAUSD 35
NZDUSD 27
MATICUSD 20
BTCUSD 13
NZDCAD 7
AUDNZD 7
XRPUSD 1
AVAXUSD 1
AUDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GOLD -2.4K
ETHUSD 2.6K
USDCAD 7.2K
LTCUSD 1.9K
SOLUSD 379
ADAUSD 295
NZDUSD 1.5K
MATICUSD 123
BTCUSD 1.8K
NZDCAD 116
AUDNZD 62
XRPUSD 0
AVAXUSD -2
AUDCAD 15
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GOLD -284K
ETHUSD 1.3M
USDCAD 122K
LTCUSD 116K
SOLUSD 51K
ADAUSD 290K
NZDUSD 21K
MATICUSD 201K
BTCUSD 4.1M
NZDCAD 2.2K
AUDNZD 1.6K
XRPUSD 2.3K
AVAXUSD -42
AUDCAD 246
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +554.24 USD
Pire transaction: -1 084 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 62
Pertes consécutives maximales: 10
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +3 085.88 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 364.73 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "XMGlobal-Real 26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

XMGlobal-Real 26
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 18
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.18 × 11
XMGlobal-Real 8
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.33 × 174
XMGlobal-Real 21
0.45 × 498
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.50 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.54 × 238
XMGlobal-Real 17
0.83 × 103
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
1.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
1.36 × 11
OctaFX-Real8
1.47 × 51
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1.60 × 5
RSGFinance-Live
1.96 × 536
RoboForex-Pro-3
2.71 × 89
AximTrade2-Live3
2.80 × 5
RoboForex-ProCent
3.00 × 14
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
With a unique strategy involving swing trading of GOLD and cryptocurrencies, I have been able to provide my clients with an impressive 3% to 5% monthly return on their investments on an average, significantly outpacing traditional investment avenues. Safety is my top priority. I employ a robust risk management strategy that ensures safe floating drawdowns, protecting your investments from extreme market volatility. My managed Forex accounts have consistently generated about 100% returns per year, taking small calculated risks and hence low drawdowns.

For your account's safety don't copy with a multiplier above 1.0. Start with a good capital and make regular withdrawals. At least $1500 balance and a leverage of 1:500 or better is recommended. Patience is the key to make profits in swing trading and hope you are patient enough when following.

As a serious swing trader with over 8 years of experience trading forex markets I prefer quality over quantity. Subscribe today to lock in your price, enjoy unrivaled performance now before this high performing signal ascends to higher subscription rates.

Don't let your money sit idle in the bank, let it work for you! Subscribe today and let me help you navigate the exciting world of Forex trading. Invest smart, grow your wealth, and secure your future with my expert Forex account management services.

Investment in Forex market involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always ensure that you understand the risks involved.


Aucun avis
2025.10.02 13:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.16 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.11 10:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.31 08:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.30 15:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.03.30 03:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.02.24 04:28
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 23:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 15:31
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 13:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 12:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.23 00:24
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.22 15:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.22 11:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.22 10:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.21 18:04
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.20 12:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.20 11:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.20 11:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire