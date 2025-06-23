UPDATE : Broker Exness truncate my trading history (again and again) and MQL5 does not keep it's own record. This is frustrating especially since MQL5 should be a reliable trading record keeper for the interest of the clients/copiers.

"Gold Quest by Alex" or in short GQA has been running in live market for almost 3 years with very good performance especially after we deploy our GEN 2 strategies as you can see in our MyFXbook account.

In developing the strategies each one has gone through rigorous tests such as Monte Carlo Trades Manipulation, Parameter Permutation, Spread Manipulation, and Walk-Forward Optimizations Matrix. Each strategy has statistic of 10 Years backtest data and almost 3 years verified live market trade history as of July 2025 and keeps going.

GQA Quick FAQ:

- GQA is a portfolio with multiple strategies specifically developed to trade only GOLD (XAUUSD)

- Each strategy has minimal correlation to other strategies to keep stability of the portfolio in any market conditions

- Use no martingale, grid or pyramid (enough of those time bombs)

- Not scalping, not aiming for small pips TP and big SL

- Have predefined stop loss on every trade

- Created for steady long term performance instead of spikes and crashes

GQA Time Line:

0. Development, backtesting, demo account live market

1. Oct 2022 - First launch real account on Live Market

2. Jan 2024 - Deploy GEN 2 strategies. Much more profitable and stable

3. Aug 2024 - Accepted limited private Copy trades

4. Feb 2025 - New Account, Copy Trade on Exness & MQL5

5. Jul 2025 - Start this Telegram Channel

6. Will add more copy trade platform

I welcome you to join me in this Quest and let us have a steady investment growth together.



NOTE: Exness (the broker) truncate trading history regularly and unfortunately MQL5 does not keep it's own record which means the trading statistics will always reflect the truncated history. This will affect the following information of the signal:

- How old the signal

- Initial deposit

- The Growth, Profit, drawdown

- And everything else will also change

